Dr Norman Cahi takes in the exquisite sights of lovely Paris

By Dr Norman Cahi
Paris. The most romantic and beautiful city in the world in my opinion. The city of lights , gilded buildings, world class art , lavish hotels , Michelin star restaurants, show stopping stores , glorious architecture, magnificent boulevards and of course the Seine. Not forgetting that TOWER.
Gallerie Dior in the Opera district was breathtaking in its display as well as the iconic fashion designer's creations, each piece a masterpiece.
The spectacular display in Gallerie Dior is a must-see.
The instantly recognisable street signs of Paris are works of art themselves.
Yet another iconic Parisian sight.
The majestic columned street lamps are simply beautiful.
Another landmark in the French Capital is the House of Chanel founded by Coco Chanel.
Sacre Couer Church atop Montpatre with a jaw-dropping view of the city.
Sipping a coffee and enjoying a melt-in -your - mouth buttery croissant at a typical side walk cafe is an excellent (and expensive) way to people-watch. One sees almost as many canines as humans.
The exquisite facade of The Paris Opera House. The interior is simply stunning.
I hope you enjoy these pics as much as I enjoyed taking them on a visit two years ago.