Dr Norman Cahi takes in the exquisite sights of lovely Paris

Paris. The most romantic and beautiful city in the world in my opinion. The city of lights , gilded buildings, world class art , lavish hotels , Michelin star restaurants, show stopping stores , glorious architecture, magnificent boulevards and of course the Seine. Not forgetting that TOWER.

Gallerie Dior in the Opera district was breathtaking in its display as well as the iconic fashion designer's creations, each piece a masterpiece.

