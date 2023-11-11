Dr Norman Cahi visits Dubai

This week, Dr Norman Cahi is in Dubai at the request of the Lebanese Ambassador to SA, His Excellency, Kabalan Frangieh, to head up the SA Lebanese Medical and Dental Association.

“Having spent a week with the brightest brains in the health-care profession I am in awe of what I have learnt despite my age. These Lebanese doctors have not only taught me the true meaning of helping those far less fortunate than ourselves, but my eyes have been opened to the wonders of this country, the UAE and specifically the city of Dubai! It is an alchemy of ancient history and futuristic beauty conjured up by genius visionaries in developing everything from a desert. With great gratitude to their king, Sheik Mohammed bin Zaid, a man who truly knows how to take care of his people and the entire country. I have loved everything, from the exquisite architecture to the beautiful art, history, food and unbelievable hospitality,” said Cahi.