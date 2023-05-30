DStv Content Creator Awards launches Emerging Content Creator Workshop

Johannesburg - The highly anticipated DStv Content Creator Awards are back for a second year, and this time they are hosting an informative Emerging Content Creator Workshop in Johannesburg. Following the success of last year’s event in Cape Town, the team behind the awards said that they are excited to shine a light on emerging content creators, providing them with invaluable insights and inspiration. The workshop, scheduled for June 8, promises to be an exciting opportunity for aspiring content creators to learn from industry experts.

“With a diverse line-up of speakers and topics tailored to inform and excite emerging and up-and-coming content creators, attendees can expect a day filled with valuable knowledge and networking opportunities,” Awards’ CEO Manuela Dias de Deus said. – DStv: Creating winning local content – Content Creator Panel Discussion: How to create engaging content

– One-eyed Jack & Steyn Entertainment: Marketing, PR and the business side of content creation – Spotify: Let’s Talk Podcasts! – Workshop17: Collaborations & Partnerships

– 947: How to stay at the top of your game & announcement of crew search competition – Studio Reach: Top tips for emerging creators – TikTok: TikTok Masterclass

– Sol: Working with Brands “The DStv Content Creator Awards are not just about recognising exceptional talent but also about supporting emerging creators who may lack the resources or know-how to pursue content creation as a career,” said de Deus. “This workshop aims to bridge that gap by providing aspiring content creators with the necessary skills and insights to succeed in this dynamic industry.”

Tickets for the workshop are free, but attendees need to register in advance due to limited seating, de Deus said. Interested individuals can secure their spot by registering through the official event website. The doors open at 9am, with the workshop starting at 9.30am and is expected to end at 4pm. A light lunch will be provided for attendees. In recognition of the digital age, the workshop will also be broadcast live on TikTok for those unable to attend in person, de Deus said. Viewers can tune in to the TikTok LIVE stream starting from 9.30am and join the virtual audience in gaining valuable insights from the speakers.