Dylan-John Gordon is honoured to represent SA at the World Doodle Championships in Amsterdam

Dylan-John Gordon never imagined himself being a South African champion. Admittedly a lost kid in school, Gordon spent most of his free time in school doodling in the back of his text books and on scrap pieces of paper.

Last week, Gordon was awarded the Red Bull Doodle Art 2023 title at the Sisonke Gallery in Cape Town, as artists from all over the country gathered to showcase their art pieces. The Cape Town-based youngster was crowned the winner after creating a stunning piece that captures the imagination and celebrates the power of creativity. The innovative global competition where art and technology meet to encourage a new generation of artists to showcase their creativity by doodling returned to Mzansi after an eight-year hiatus.

Ten finalists made it to the national finals following a series of regional stops under the watchful eyes of creative judges in the art space, Nomonde Mtetwa, Sabastien Pillay and Samurai Farai. Gordon will now travel to Amsterdam to the World Final in Amsterdam on a three-day experience that will feature workshops, exclusive "phygital" creative sessions, a public gallery, and the announcement of the global winner for 2023. Gordon says it’s an honour to represent South Africa.

“I feel extremely grateful to have been chosen as the Red Bull doodle art SA champ. Although I don't view art as a competition, it is an honour to be chosen to represent SA in Amsterdam,” Gordon told the “Saturday Star”. “It is a surreal feeling, seeing as my path to get here started as a lost school kid doodling in the back of textbooks and scrap pieces of paper. I never would have thought it would lead to this.” Gordon adds that representing South Africa brings him a great sense of pride .

“I have a deep love for my country, there is so much untapped potential and creativity which flows through the veins of this incredible nation. To be presented with an opportunity to shine a light on South Africa and give creatives here a voice and a reputation is breathtaking. It's not something I take lightly. “I'd love to show the world that South Africa has soul, it is a place which nurtures creativity. Although I feel a certain pressure to represent South Africa, the feeling of gratitude and pride by far outweigh the pressure and self-doubt.” Gordon may be coming up against some of the best doodlers in the world, but is confident he can represent South Africa well.

“I know the competition will be strong. We are talking about artists across the globe. But I am confident I will bring something to the table never seen before, something the world hasn’t yet seen, something unique and exciting. I have had little to no influence from other artists, my work is all my own, inspired by the world in which I live. Inspired by South Africa and South Africans, I believe this spirit will give me the upper hand, the wow factor.” Gordon fell in love with doodling at the age of 16. He says he had no idea that his passion for the art form would lead him to one day represent his country. “Having never taken art in high school and not having studied art I was never truly aware of its value to life. I was always under the impression that it was just something some people did. Not until a few years ago did I realise its potential as a vocation to really make a difference in the world and improve life.”

Gordon describes his artwork as intricate and a stream of consciousness. “Chaotic in its early stages, the piece wasn't making much sense but with faith in the process of doodling the artwork slowly turned into something comprehensive and packed with meaning and thought. “Each line was a thought into its own. With the theme of "loving life" the artwork is about, in many ways, an effort to better life and to never give up on life. It is about trying to find meaning and purpose, no matter how confusing it all may seem..”

The artwork was done in four hours, with no breaks in between, adds Gordon. “It was a "zone out" type of situation when I drew it, which is what doodling should be about – switching off and letting the mind wander and say something which is deep inside you and within us all.” Gordon began doodling at 16 and never looked back, he says.

“I fell in love with doodling because it gave me a sense of purpose in the world. I was never a strong academic and I was never too great a sportsman either, and so art and doodling gave me a place in the world, a place I could escape to when life got hard and when difficult emotions got the better of me.” To be a doodler, Gordon says, takes the ability to let go and to surrender to the flow of life and the freedom of one’s own thoughts. “Although there is a technicality to it, it is a small obstacle in comparison to the meditation and spirituality behind it. It is extremely therapeutic and this is because of how freeing it is. There are no limits to where your mind could go, as long as your hand can keep up.”

Gordon will now put his focus on the world finals in Amsterdam where he will come up against the best in the business. He says he has already begun preparing for the finals. “I have been drawing a lot. Hopefully I will also get the chance to get more comfortable with the mediums they require us to use on the world stage.” It will also be the first time that Gordon has travelled outside of the country.

“I can't begin to tell you how excited I am, so to be able to travel overseas is thrilling. Even just moving to Cape Town was such a huge eye-opener for me. I can't imagine how Amsterdam will influence me and my art. I am ecstatic and super grateful to Red Bull and its supportive team for the opportunity.” While he is confident of his chances in Amsterdam, Gordon does admit that he is nervous to compete on the international stage. “I am a little nervous. The thought can be quite intimidating at times. But as mentioned earlier, art is subjective and ultimately it is about self-expression and having fun and so in this regard I find a lot of calm and peace.

“I hope that on the day it will just be another session doodling as if I were back in school doodling at the back of that maths class or in my lounge doodling amid a conversation with a good friend.” But despite his nerves, Gordon says he has a great support system in his family , friends and girlfriend that will help him through it all. “My family and friends have always had faith in me. My mother cried when she found out I’d won. I've never been one to follow the conventional path laid out in front of so many, and with that comes a lot of fear that things may not work out, especially coming from loved ones.