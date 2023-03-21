E! VIP profiles Fireboy in series finale on E! Africa & Universal+

Johannesburg - E! VIP is back for a brand-new season to grant exclusive insight into the lives and careers of the most notable and high-profile celebrities from across Africa. Viewers can uncover the stories of stars from South Africa, Ghana, Kenya and Nigeria, including Sarkodie, Jo-anne Reyneke, Daniel Churchill, Boity Thulo, Yvonne Nelson, Gert-Johan Coetzee, Nasty C, Kate Kamau, Yemi Alade, Mihlali and Fireboy.

The final episode, featuring Fireboy, aired on Sunday, March 19, 2023, at 20:00 CAT on E! Africa (DStv channel 124), and will be available on Universal + immediately thereafter with viewers able to binge on the season in its entirety. In Fireboy’s episode of E! VIP, he opens up about how it felt to get signed to his first record label. “The day I got signed, that day was very special, because where I was staying with my friends at the time, it was that day I was meant to leave, and I had nowhere else to go. It was just me in Lagos, my parents don't live there, and I was wondering where I was going to go but there was this session I had that day and I was like, you know what, 'just go and do your session and when you're back you figure it out'. It was right there in the studio that I got the call,” the rapper said.

Fireboy also revealed which song had a special place in his heart. “Tattoo is one of my favourite songs, it's that song I can never get tired of. I’m almost tired of all my biggest hits, especially ‘Jealous’. Tattoo is a very special song for me because every single thing about that song is intentional. I’m so proud to have made that song. I have seventeen tattoos.” He tells viewers about his collaboration with Ed Sheeran on his hit track.