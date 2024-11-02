Early festive worries as crime spikes

As South Africa enters the festive season, law enforcement officials and reformed criminals warn of an increase in cash-in-transit heists and armed robberies. With multiple incidents reported across provinces, citizens are urged to remain vigilant while police intensify their operations. Festive Season is a season to be jolly they said, well think again, beware of cash-in-transit robberies which are on the rise this time of the year.

Hungry and thirsty thugs are having sleepless nights planning their next hit to make quick bucks from committing robberies by intercepting vehicles transporting money. Although the South African Police Service (SAPS) declared war against criminals who commit heinous crimes, it seems like criminals are not backing down. There had been a number of heists that took place across Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, North West and other provinces.

On Thursday, two suspects were fatally wounded during a shootout with the police at R59 road at Kliprivier, Gauteng where one police member sustained a gunshot in the process. According to information at hand, the members operationalised intelligence information about suspects enroute to commit a cross pavement robbery at Sedibeng. The suspects were intercepted and when approached they started firing at the police who retaliated, fatally shooting two of the suspects and one fled the scene on foot. One firearm was recovered on the scene. Preliminary investigation revealed that the vehicle used by the suspects was reported stolen at Alexandra in October 2024.

The Provincial Commissioner of Gauteng, Lieutenant General Tommy Mthombeni attributed the success to Police Minister Senzo Mchunu's collaboration agreement which advocates for a multi-disciplinary approach to fighting crime. “Mthombeni further praised the team consisting of Gauteng Tactical Response Team, Gauteng Traffic and private security companies for their swift response and acting decisively to protect the citizens of Gauteng Province,“ said Provincial SAPS spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi. On Monday, a heavily armed gang blew up a money van in KZN leaving one security fatally wounded and the other one injured and fighting for his life in hospital.

The heartless thugs blocked motorists along the N2 highway in Durban, blew up the vehicle then made away with an undisclosed amount of money. Mandla Jack, 42, was arrested for cash in transit robbery on Sunday in Western Cape. Police said on April 4, 2024 Fidelity Cash Solution members were collecting cash at Total Garage in Stellenbosch. Western Cape SAPS spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Siyabulela Vukubi said the crewman went inside to collect the cash. While exiting the garage, he was approached from behind by unknown males who pointed him with a gun. The suspects took his service pistol and 10 rounds of ammunition. He was further ordered to hand over the cash safe. At that stage, the contents of the Cross Pavement Carrier box was already deposited into the drop safe of the armoured vehicle hence the box was empty.

Vukubi said the suspects then fled the crime scene in a white VW Polo which was fitted with false number plates. “Investigation by the Hawks' National Priority Violent Crime team led to the arrest. Jack was positively linked to the crime. He appeared on 28 October 2024 at the Stellenbosch Magistrates Court and the matter was postponed to 7 November 2024 for bail information. The accused is remanded in custody,” said Vukubi. On Monday national police updated their countrywide policing operation, when it came to CIT robberies from January 2024 to June 2024, 97 wanted CIT suspects were arrested. About 18 AK47 automatic rifles have been seized during the same period and 35 vehicles used in these CIT’s were also seized.

Last week's joint operation by police and a cash in transit company in Free State led to R6 million in cash being recovered and four suspects being arrested after they attempted to rob a cash depot in Bethlehem. Ex offender, entrepreneur, TV host Themba “Skeem GP” Lukhele speaking in an interview with Saturday Star said while people say season's greeting, the pressure is mounting as this has not been a good year economically speaking this year, and this season is for ‘show off’. “This is a season of validation, people want to be valid. I always preach this when doing motivational tours at schools. People want validation from other human beings. Once they have beautiful girls, a solid car, fashion, money to flash around and the darkie syndrome of leaving things until the last minutes,” he said.

Lukhele said there is a pressure to pay full school fees, fathers have to buy Christmas clothes for their children, hosting families and house renovations, people want to look good and smell nice, so this time of the year, people want to make sure they flaunt. “This is a busy period, some criminals are busy with card frauds, some car hijacking, some cash in transit. The gangs know that if 200 police are deployed, they are split into groups and get deployed in different areas. “One of the things criminals buy has to do with women, 80% of prisoners are behind bars because of women, it's either they shoot and kill while fighting for women, or they steal to impress women. They buy flashy cars to be seen in townships, expensive clothes and houses that they can hide in when spending their stolen money,” said Lukhele.