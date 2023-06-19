Edenvale high school celebrates its many achievements this Youth Month

Eastern Gauteng Provision Girls Hockey Congratulations to the following hockey girls from Edenvale High School who have been selected for the Eastern Gauteng provincial hockey teams: Nqobile Ngwenya (U18B), Chandre Bennet (U16B) and Latavia Mahabeer (U16A).

Eastern Gauteng Provision Boys Hockey Congratulations to the following hockey boys from Edenvale High School on their selection for the Eastern Gauteng provincial hockey teams: U14A Seth Peters and U14B Lukhano Mase. Supplied image. EADS & GRADS

Edenvale High School recently participated and placed 1st in the GRADS One Act Plays Festival. Best Lighting went to Harold Mtawarira, Matthew Cells, Ntsako Matshabane and Gregory Usher. Aaron Sevitz, Sabelo Mlumbi and Paris Griffin won Best Directors and Best Actor went to Ethan Payne. Edenvale High School also participated in the EADS festival where they placed second winning awards for Best Poster, Best Backstage Crew, Best Actress – Knox Peetham – and Best Actor – Ethan Payne. Molly Read Tastemaster Edenvale High School learner, Molly Read in Grade 12 recently competed on ‘The Taste Master SA’. The first episode of ‘The Taste Master SA’ season 4 aired this week. The judges loved her cake and she only just missed out on winning the week’s top bake.

Molly Read. Supplied image. Nadine Roode Karate Congratulations to Nadine Roode in Grade 10 at Edenvale High School who competed in the SA JKA Gauteng Provincials on the 19th of May and won Gold in both her kata and kumite. She will represent Gauteng in the SA JKA Nationals on July 28, 2023. Nadine Roode. Supplied image. Mary Hambardzumyan - Karate

Mary Hambardzumyan. Supplied image. Well done to Mary Hambardzumyan in Grade 11 at Edenvale High School who participated in the Arnold Sports Festival and won the unison kata 2nd place silver medal and individual kumite 3rd place bronze medal. Mary will be travelling to Zimbabwe to represent South Africa June 8 to 12 in the UFAK Region South Championship. Ethan Uys. Supplied image. Ethan Uys - Tennis Congratulations to Ethan Uys in grade 11 at Edenvale High School who participated in the Gauteng Eastern Tennis Association Tournament on the 30th of May and won. Ethan 1st place in the Djokovic Section.

Past Edenvale High School Students Congratulations to the following past Edenvale High School pupils for their inclusion in the high performance university teams: Shanay De Klerk: University of Pretoria – Hockey Team