Monday, August 14, 2023

Edenvale High School pupils put East Rand school on the map

Levon Gyulinyan has been awarded his National Protea Colours for Judo. Supplied image.

Published 4h ago

Edenvale High School News pupils want to put the East Rand school on the map this past month with several achievements by its learners.

Levon Gyulinyan – Judo

The Grade 11 pupil has been awarded his National Protea Colours for Judo. Levon was invited to Madagascar to participate in the African Cadet Judo Championships from July 27 to 30.

He also be attend the Commonwealth Championship 2023. The championship took place in Port Elizabeth over the first weekend in August where he took home a Gold Medal for Judo.

Ciara Harrison – Karate

The Grade 12 learner was part of the KSI Karate North team chosen to represent South Africa in the International KSI Karate World tournament. 

Ciara Harrison was part of the KSI Karate North team chosen to represent South Africa in the International KSI Karate World tournament. Supplied image.

The tournament was hosted by South Africa this year in Cape Town and had 580 athletes from 19 countries competing. Ciara is part of the Ballossini Dojo located in Dunvegan.

Tanna and Tatum - Football

Tanna Hollis (Grade 12) and Tatum Labuschagne (Grade 11) represented JvW Football Club in the Engen Knockout Challenge over the holidays.

Their team made it to the finals after winning in a penalty shootout vs. Mamlodi Sundowns. They faced the University of Johannesburg in the final and narrowly missed out by losing 0 – 1 in a tremendous showcase of women’s football.

JvW Football Club at the Engen Knockout Challenge. Supplied image.

Kayla Serra Coelho - Dance

Grade 9 learner Kayla Serra Coelho was awarded her Protea Colours. She represented South Africa at the World Freestyle Dance Championships in Blackpool in the United Kingdom. 

Kayla placed in the Top 10 in both her Fast Solo and Slow Solo Sections at the World Freestyle Dance Championships out of massive sections.

History Olympiad

Edenvale High School participated in South Africa’s first ever online History Olympiad and placed 2nd in the country out of 63 other schools. Samuel Stapel placed 6th in the country out of 866 learners and received a Platinum certificate. Danyaal Adam received a Gold certificate and placed in the top 50.

