Edenvale High School pupils put East Rand school on the map

Edenvale High School News pupils want to put the East Rand school on the map this past month with several achievements by its learners. Levon Gyulinyan – Judo The Grade 11 pupil has been awarded his National Protea Colours for Judo. Levon was invited to Madagascar to participate in the African Cadet Judo Championships from July 27 to 30.

He also be attend the Commonwealth Championship 2023. The championship took place in Port Elizabeth over the first weekend in August where he took home a Gold Medal for Judo. Ciara Harrison – Karate The Grade 12 learner was part of the KSI Karate North team chosen to represent South Africa in the International KSI Karate World tournament. Ciara Harrison was part of the KSI Karate North team chosen to represent South Africa in the International KSI Karate World tournament. Supplied image. The tournament was hosted by South Africa this year in Cape Town and had 580 athletes from 19 countries competing. Ciara is part of the Ballossini Dojo located in Dunvegan.

Tanna and Tatum - Football Tanna Hollis (Grade 12) and Tatum Labuschagne (Grade 11) represented JvW Football Club in the Engen Knockout Challenge over the holidays. Their team made it to the finals after winning in a penalty shootout vs. Mamlodi Sundowns. They faced the University of Johannesburg in the final and narrowly missed out by losing 0 – 1 in a tremendous showcase of women’s football. JvW Football Club at the Engen Knockout Challenge. Supplied image. Kayla Serra Coelho - Dance Grade 9 learner Kayla Serra Coelho was awarded her Protea Colours. She represented South Africa at the World Freestyle Dance Championships in Blackpool in the United Kingdom.