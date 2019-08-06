This display by the Bryanston Organic Market features, among other things, monkey apples (lihlala), garden eggs and iDumbe (African potatoes).

There was quite a buzz at WWF-SA’s Living Planet Conference in Pretoria recently - not only inside the conference room at the Maslow Hotel, Time Square, where the topic of the South African food system was being dissected and analysed, but also outside in an exhibition area featuring local food initiatives. On one of the stands an array of indigenous foods was on offer, but it was the edible insects that were attracting the most attention. On the table were mopani worms prepared in a tomato relish, sautéed termites and, perhaps less known to the attendees, stinkbugs along with vegan dishes in the form of pumpkin leaves, sorghum porridge and bambara groundnuts.

WWF staffer Khodani Mulaudzi, who prepared all the indigenous foods (with the help of her father, who had sourced the insects in Thohoyandou in the far north of Limpopo) said many conference attendees were keen to try the insects - the majority for the first time.

According to the UN, about 1 900 species of insects have reportedly been used as food around the world, and there is a rich tradition in Africa. Insects as a food source are punted as being nutritious and healthy with a high protein, vitamin, fibre and mineral content.

But there’s something else that makes the insects an interesting part of the food conversation - as a living connection to the natural world that is integral to the production of food, the edible stinkbug being a case in point. According to the South African National Biodiversity Institute, this species feeds on indigenous trees like leadwood and bushwillow, and so the preservation of these trees is fundamental to the biology of the stinkbug.

Inside the conference hall, celebrity chef Zola Nene demonstrated how to make the perfect samp and beans, and a potato curry, all the while talking the audience through the emotional connections these dishes had with her own mother and grandmother.

And Mkhululi Silandela, senior manager sustainable agriculture with WWF-SA, pointed out that as a child growing up in the Eastern Cape he realised with hindsight that the fresh fruit and vegetables from the family garden were a healthier choice than the fast food many South Africans are becoming hooked on today.

All this pointed to one of the major themes of the day - the need for South Africans, indeed the world - to make a fundamental dietary shift in what we eat. It turns out that our ancestors were probably eating better than we are today and that some of our indigenous foods are more connected to nature than the proliferation of mass-produced foods high in fats and sugars.

Living Planet Award winner Nicky McLeod with Sissie Matela of Environmental Rural Solutions made an appeal for people to check the provenance of their food - in other words where food comes from and how it is made. Their project helps communities raise cattle in the grasslands of the southern Drakensberg near Matatiele. While feedlot livestock production is a threat to global diversity, South Africa’s temperate grasslands are well suited to raising cattle in a way that is more compatible with local biodiversity - another illustration of the complexities of the food system. As Tatjana von Bormann, senior manager in WWF-SA’s policy and futures unit, remarked: “The truth is we’re eating really badly. We love foods that are high in calories, added sugar, sodium and saturated fat Earlier this year an important global report set out exactly how diets link our health and nature’s health. The worse we eat, the worse off nature is.”

And in his summary of the day’s proceedings, Scott Drimie of the Southern African Food Lab reflected that we need to engage both the head and the heart if we are to begin to transform our food system into something that is more nourishing and environmentally sustainable.

All in all it turns out some of the answers to our food conundrum - how to feed a growing population and fight the twin problems of hunger and obesity - may well be hiding in plain sight. We would do well to take a second look at the many indigenous foods to be found in South Africa’s rural areas, foods that have sustained people through times of good harvests and hardship over millennia.

Andrea Weiss is the media manager with WWF-SA