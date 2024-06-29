Education 30 years after 1994 requires a significant shakeup

As we look back on the 30-year journey since our landmark democratic elections in 1994, it becomes evident that significant progress in various sectors, particularly in our education system, will always remain a crucial area of focus. "South Africa's education sector has made remarkable strides since 1994. Despite the challenges that need to be addressed in primary and secondary education, many South Africans can confidently attest to the benefits of quality education, surpassing the achievements of previous generations. However, it's crucial to acknowledge the current disruptions and the future we are shaping for South Africans," emphasised Professor Saritha Beni, Director of the MANCOSA School of Education (SOE), who adds that the South African tertiary education sector is world-class and continuously produces high-quality graduates.

Prof Beni underscores the urgency of the current focus on the purpose of education, stressing that it must be sustained and reinforced to produce the high-calibre graduates South Africa is renowned for. "South African employees are highly sought after because they are known to be hard workers and have some of the best skills in the world. Many South Africans must be dedicated and work hard to complete their qualification. This is due to the significant strides that were made by higher education institutions, who have always made a significant effort to focus on the quality of the education provided to students. In recent years, this focus has been reinforced by industry regulators like the Council on Higher Education, the Department of Higher Education and Training, and the South African Qualifications Authority, who constantly assess the programmes provided by higher education institutions, determining whether they meet specific quality standards. This landscape is why South Africa produces so many top professionals," said Prof Beni. She urged government to take a leaf out of the efforts that have been made by higher education providers and assess the readiness of high school learners and whether they are adequately prepared for life after school in a similar way.

"Many higher education institutions face a significant challenge of dealing with students who have a wide gap in the skills necessary to excel at a tertiary level. This is mainly because many South African schools are significantly under-resourced, making it harder for these learners to compete on the same level as others. If this is addressed, schools can focus on addressing the quality issue,” said Beni. Many higher education institutions are finding their way in an education system increasingly governed by technology. While this forces students and educators to step out of their comfort zones, they excel. Technology-based education is not new and has been around since the turn of the century. However, the slow introduction of this form of education and its disruption was significantly accelerated during the COVID-19 pandemic, which created an infliction point that cannot be ignored. Many students now gravitate towards distance-based education as it allows an added dimension when it comes to accessing higher education.

"But technology, while a welcome game changer, also has challenges. The rise of generative artificial intelligence and how students and learners use it needs to be revised. Education is being fed to learners who must be encouraged to apply critical thinking when presented with information. Higher education institutions nationwide are holding workshops on incorporating generative AI into learning responsibly. These workshops are aimed at collaborating with students and testing the waters on what they want to get out of technology-based education models while setting firm boundaries on what will be allowable by the institution. The latter is being initiated through guideline documents workshopped with students," points out Prof Beni. Another way to address the challenges posed by technology is to face them head-on and become proactive. "MANCOSA has always adopted a technology-driven approach to its programmes and will continue to do so as the distance-based model of education remains central to the institution. The SOE is taking the learning that we have developed over the years and applying it to our programmes regularly," said Prof Beni, who is proud of the SOE's record of producing quality teacher graduates.