EFF says no to GNU that includes DA

The ANC has proposed the formation of a government of national unity (GNU). The party says, the aim is to accommodate various stakeholders and offer a pragmatic path forward. This after the ANC failed to garner enough votes to govern the country on its own and rejected the coalition government many had envisioned.

Some political parties are open to the proposal, but they were reluctant to commit as they don’t have enough details as to how the proposed GNU would be implemented. On Friday, both the DA and IFP confirmed that they did not oppose the idea of a GNU, but would need more details. Both parties’ position follows the announcement made by Ramaphosa on Thursday night.

Making the announcement, he said there was a need for a national dialogue that would bring together all parties, all social partners and all sections of society to seek consensus on the actions required to take the country forward. Meanwhile, political analyst Andre Duvenage said the GNU was the best solution. Duvenage said the crucial role players in this GNU would be the ANC, DA and IFP.

“An alliance of the centre towards the DA is probably the best scenario for South Africa. I am very concerned about the possible alliance between the ANC, EFF and the MK party. Interestingly, the EFF is not interested in the GNU. My contacts in the DA are telling me that they are prepared to work in the very challenging era,” he added. Furthermore, Duvenage said he believed this was the best outcome as it sought to challenge the major political, economic and social challenges the country was facing.

Meanwhile, EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu said it would not be part of the GNU as it didn’t want to be associated with parties that were stooges of “white monopoly capital”. “Their agenda has been revealed, they want to protect the status quo of colonialism, apartheid and the economic exclusion of our people. “Our position has been like that and the president (Malema) said at the Result Operation Centre (ROC) if the GNU will be the same as that of the late president Nelson Mandela, we will never be part of it,” Shivambu said.