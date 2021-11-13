Elections 2021: Egos will slow coalition talks as showboating a no-no, insist political analysts

Johannesburg - Coalition talks will be slow as parties jostle for prime positions but they’ve been encouraged to give up key positions if coalitions are to work for the benefit of the people. These are the sentiments of Policy Specialist at the Wits School of Governance, TK Pooe, who said while demands can be made and idealised, in the absence of legislation and policy on this matter, it’s more political showboating than anything else. “At a granular level there is also a possible problem around the nature of the demands, some of the demands or terms for establishing a coalition relationship are muddied. The problem of mixing national policy issues in the terms for starting local government coalitions is a problem for not only potential coalition formations but local citizens,” he said.

This week, would-be king maker in the Local Government Elections, ActionSA, announced that it is in coalition talks with the ACDP, African Action Congress (AAC), Cope, Good, IFP, DA and the EFF but the party has already expressed “reservations” about the plan put forward by the EFF. ActionSA’s Gauteng provincial chairperson, John Moody, said despite the “reservations” around the EFF’s proposal, they will sit down with the party. Moody, W Cape chairperson, Vytjie Mentoor and mayoral candidate for Tshwane, Abel Tau, are part of the coalition negotiation team but ActionSA president, Herman Mashaba and national chairperson, John Beaumont, are not.

Moody said in a move that surprised even ActionSA, the DA announced this week that it has no opposition to Mashaba possibly donning the mayoral chain in the City of Johannesburg. “The DA indicated that they wanted to talk about a stable government in Tshwane but we said why not add Johannesburg as well. Our aim is to form coalitions in all municipalities,” he said. Moody once again reiterated that “all parties” does not include the ANC.

DA spokesperson, Siviwe Gwarube, said they are prepared to have these negotiations with any party that will share the values and pre-conditions contained in a draft coalition agreement which all coalition partners will have to sign. Some of these include: a culture of accountability, transparency and good governance that will form the foundation of all work to be performed in the municipality. Also, that all coalition members acknowledge the value of openness and will ensure the accessibility of information to residents of the municipality, all coalition members shall endeavour to eliminate corruption and maladministration within the municipality, including a non-negotiable commitment to the rule of law and constitutionalism, to name but a few. But Pooe warns that the showboating or big talk by parties like the DA and EFF, can sometimes act as a deterrence for other parties that might have wanted to work with them.

“Why would anyone (or party) walk into a DA and EFF coalition where you seem to be juniorised/belittled before the relationship even starts? I think the approach by parties like the DA and EFF might be the reason why coalition talks become extended, beyond the given time period of 14 days,” he said. In a post-election interview with the Saturday Star, Mashaba said political parties will have to humble themselves insofar as coalition talks go, with Pooe saying this is the proper attitude and disposition to have, as it reflects what happened at the ballot box, namely that no one won. “In the absence of an outright winner the only proper and sober-minded or leadership approach to take is to speak to everyone and be humble in what any party could get from these talks.

“It would seem some of the loudest voices incorrectly view the coalition discussions as an opportunity to win what they could not on November 1. Perhaps they could be advised to look to countries like Kenya, Germany, Switzerland and even Lesotho as examples of how to make coalitions work for citizens,” Pooe said. Meanwhile, the EFF said those who approached the party must be prepared to agree and support its principles. EFF treasurer general, Leigh-Ann Mathys, said their framework includes: an appreciation of the EFF’s seven non-negotiable pillars for economic freedom in their lifetime, service delivery commitments with timelines particularly on land, jobs, water, electricity, flushing toilets, and care for people with disabilities, anti-racism and participation must not reinforce white supremacy and Afrikanerdom. “We call on all who align themselves with the historic duty to restore the dignity of the black oppressed and working class majority to unite. We must come together on the basis of this mission, anchored in selflessness and integrity for the advancement of our country and its people,” said Mathys.

Pooe advised parties engaged in coalition talks to have a clear focus on making coalitions work and operate in the local municipal region they are based in. “Do not bring Cape Town (Parliament) politics into the chambers of local government. It is about the given city or municipal region’s service and accountability regime, not your Cape Town issues. Leading with technocratic nuance in running the city and not political spin. There needs to be an agreement that the best and brightest administrators will be hired and insulated from the eventual party politics of the coalition,” he said. He also encouraged parties to stop focusing or making the ANC the focal point of a coalition or the existence of one. Pooe stressed that the focal point of a coalition should be underpinned by a desire to run a clean, responsive, accountable, green thinking and business creating/friendly city or municipal region for citizens.