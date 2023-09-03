Empowering Women: TİKA’s Transformative Work in South Africa

By Hasina Kathrada Johannesburg - Every year, Women’s Month in South Africa serves as a reminder of the countless achievements, struggles and aspirations of women across the nation.

It’s a time to celebrate progress and reflect on the path ahead. In this spirit, the Turkish Co-operation and Co-ordination Agency (TİKA) has been working since 2021 to empower women in various regions of South Africa through entrepreneurship training projects. Their efforts have not only uplifted individual lives, but have also fostered a movement towards gender equality and economic independence. The TİKA Pretoria Office has orchestrated seven women entrepreneurship training projects across Joburg, Pretoria, Bethlehem, Rustenburg and Durban, as well as Maseru in Lesotho and Lusaka in Zambia.

The impact of these initiatives has been profound, with over 120 trainees benefiting from the programmes. These projects underline the importance of focusing on women in development, a key priority for the TİKA Pretoria Office over the past three years. One example of the transformative power of TİKA’s initiatives is Thuthula Nyameka Madikizela, a designer and crafter based in Mbizana, Eastern Cape.

Her journey from a trainee to a trainer epitomises the ripple effect of empowerment. Thuthula, after receiving training from TİKA, has now taken the mantle to train 10 more women in jewellery production using beads and leather. In just a month of training, these women are expected to master basic jewellery production skills and set out on their own entrepreneurial journeys. TİKA's commitment extends beyond training – it is providing these women with earring production kits, ensuring they have the tools they need to succeed in the industry.

Mbizana, also known as Winnie-Madikizela Municipality, boasts a population of nearly 250 000, with women making up a significant 54% of the community. This highlights the importance of targeting initiatives like TİKA’s, which actively contribute to women economic empowerment in a region where it’s desperately needed. Moving beyond Mbizana, TİKA’s collaboration with local organisations has been instrumental in addressing broader challenges faced by women in South Africa.

One shining example is King’s Hope, a non-profit organisation located in Olievenhoutbosch, Tshwane district. This community has battled poverty, unemployment and violence against women for far too long. Founded in 2002 as a sanctuary and clinic for those affected by HIV and Aids, King’s Hope evolved to tackle the broader social issues affecting its community.

Recognising the alarming rate of violence against women in Olievenhoutbosch, King’s Hope redirected its efforts towards providing safety, support and empowerment to women and children affected by violence. In a groundbreaking partnership, TİKA joined hands with King’s Hope to launch the TİKA-King’s Hope Sewing Workshop Project. Transforming a former clinic building into a fully equipped sewing workshop, this initiative aims not only to provide financial independence, but also to nurture personal growth and societal integration.

The project’s centre piece is a month-long sewing training programme that empowers up to 20 women, enabling them to create and sell their products with dignity. This initiative goes beyond financial support – it symbolises a newfound belief in the potential of these women. By equipping them with skills and confidence, the TİKA-King’s Hope Sewing Workshop Project envisions a brighter future free from violence and poverty. The success of TİKA’s initiatives is a testament to the transformative power of international collaboration. By partnering with local organisations like King’s Hope, TİKA exemplifies how global partnerships can catalyse lasting change. These efforts aren’t just about improving individual lives; they’re about creating a future where women thrive, breaking free from the shackles of inequality and violence.