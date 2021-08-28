Encrypted cellphone app turns tables on complacent criminal networks

Johannesburg - When Neil Pieter van Zyl was stopped on the N1 highway, he became the latest apparent victim of a tool that has allowed law enforcement into the back pocket of organised crime. Van Zyl was allegedly towing a ski boat on June 2 when police pulled him over near the R24 flying saucer interchange in Pretoria. In the ski boat was 800 kilograms of cocaine, and in his possession, say police, an encrypted cellphone that has become an accessory item for international criminals.

The cellphone contained the messaging app Anom, which was considered undecipherable to law enforcement. Little did they know Anom was going to become a super snitch to criminal enterprises across the world. Criminals became so entrusting of the app that they stopped using code words and even posted selfies of themselves with the drugs they were smuggling. But it was all a ruse, and it appears that it has now even helped bring down an alleged South African drug network.

On Tuesday this week Van Zyl, together with Michael Norman, Rashied Baderoen, Rafiek Baderoen, Jaco de Kock and Lithuanian national Valdas Tenikaitis appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court. It was during court proceedings, where five of the accused applied for bail, that details of the arrest and the involvement of the Anom app were revealed. The State, opposing bail, called an investigating officer to the stand to provide background on how the suspects were arrested and linked to each other and the cocaine.

The SAPS, he explained, was tipped off by the Australian Federal Police (AFP) that a consignment of cocaine was bound for Australia. Media reported that the investigating officer further told the court that five of the suspects had used encrypted cellphones that had been intercepted. Van Zyl, he said, is believed to have had one of these devices on him when he was arrested, and that the FBI or the AFP would verify that it was one of the Anom-enabled phones.

These phones became active in South Africa in May this year. The South African arrests had become the local extension of a worldwide sting called operation Trojan Shield and Operation Ironside. So far, the operations have netted at least 32 tons of drugs, 800 arrests and hundreds of firearms. All thanks to an app that was marketed and punted by criminal influencers to the underworld. “This was an unprecedented operation in terms of its massive scale, innovative strategy and technological and investigative achievement,” said the Acting US Attorney Randy Grossman in a statement in June.

“Hardened encrypted devices usually provide an impenetrable shield against law enforcement surveillance and detection. The supreme irony here is that the very devices that these criminals were using to hide from law enforcement were actually beacons for law enforcement.” And it all began - as most successful business ventures begin - with the recognition of a gap in the market. Back in 2018 the FBI closed down the Canada-based encrypted device company Phantom Secure, which had become a go-to device for criminals. The FBI then began working with a criminal who was developing a new encryption device. For a reduced sentence the person developed Anom and used an existing distribution network to get the new device to criminal networks across the globe.

Anom works by sending a copy of every message sent from the device to a server where it was stored. Text messages, photographs, audio clips were all reviewed by the FBI, and then sent on to relevant law enforcement agencies. The FBI would claim that they provided more than 300 criminal syndicates in 100 different countries with about 12 000 devices. Then, in June, law enforcement agencies across the world pounced.

Nine thousand officers from 16 countries carried out raids based on information gathered from the Anom-enabled smart phones. They hit 700 locations in a 48-hour period and seized tons of cocaine, cannabis, amphetamines and methamphetamines. After Van Zyl was stopped on the N1 highway, it appears his alleged co-conspirators suspected that they had a rat in their organisation. In court it was revealed that intercepted communications showed that Norman and Rashied allegedly tailed Van Zyl as he allegedly moved the cocaine to a safe house in Pretoria East.

When police pulled Van Zyl over they allegedly drove past his bakkie and the ski boat. Intercepted communications also told police that Norman, Rashied and De Kock met to discuss the bust, and who had leaked the information. The six men are facing charges of dealing in drugs and conspiracy to deal in drugs.