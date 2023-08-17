Ever wondered what happens on a Girls Trip Away? Acclaimed SA personalities reveal all in new doccie-series

Johannesburg - What happens when a group of well-known South African personalities decides to take to the open road on a girl's trip away? Well, for one, there is certainly expected to be plenty of chaos, excitement, and laughter along the way as they plan their dream trip away.

Over the next few weeks, South Africans and viewers from around the world will get a taste of the chaos that ensues when a bunch of well-known South African ladies come together to plan their ideal getaway together. An all-new docu-series, ‘Girls Trip’ plans to shed light on what really goes on when a group of women gets together to plan a girl's trip and all the fun that comes along with it. The six-part docu-series looks into the different elements of planning a girl's trip away, which includes budget discussions, disagreements on itineraries, planning of outfits, and many other things, as well as an insight into what actually goes on at a girl's trip away.

The docu-series forms part of Aero’s new #MomentsToMeltInto – The Girls Trip campaign to honour ladies this Women's Month. The episodes will be released bi-weekly on OM Film’s YouTube channel and will feature some of South Africa’s favourite personalities such as Zama Marubelela, Nelisiwe Mwase, Bridget Mahlangu, Mantsoe “Pout’ Tsatsi, Stephanie Ndlovu, Holly Rey, and Qiniso van Damme. The Saturday Star caught up with the ladies to chat with them about their dream girls' trip as well as what Women's Month means to them.

Zama Marubelela. Supplied image. Zama Marubelela: My best girls' trip has got to be my birthday trip last year to Thailand! We had some amazing moments together however the craziest has to be us getting caught in a monsoon and having to brave it out by foot till we made it to our hotel in Phuket! The best part about a holiday with your girls is honestly just being able to learn more about each other while spending every second of the day together and being able to create memories that will last a lifetime.

On Women’s Month: I think it's important to pay homage to and remember the sacrifices made by the women who marched in 1956 and to remember that regardless of the many struggles and inequalities that we face as women, we are, to our core, powerful, strong and capable change-makers who deserve to be heard. Mantsoe Tsatsi. Supplied image. Mantsoe Tsatsi: My friends and I love a good summer holiday. December 2019 was the craziest getaway ever. We partied all night from city to city and slept for a handful of hours from one airport to another. It was so crazy I feel like I’m still recovering from that time.

I have a lot of impromptu staycations with my besties. And most of the time, we don’t make it back home on the day we planned to. I love small towns so we end up staying long and exploring. My friend and I love food so the best part of our trips if the food discoveries and trying new spots. On Women’s Month: Women are the cornerstone of community. Over the years, celebrating women has morphed into an acceptance of my place in this world. And I define that in so many ways. In the relationships I’ve nurtured, the career I’ve built, my role as a sister, aunt, daughter. My voice as a constant reminder that women’s rights are human rights. Bridget Mahlangu. Supplied image. Bridget Mahlangu:

I have never been on a girls trip but imagine it in Cape Town with the weather from Durban. The craziest moments I imagine are the girls spending over their budget and finding a way to come back home. The best thing about it is creating memories and moments that you can cherish for the rest of your life. It’s absolutely great way to catch up and reward ourselves with a break that we all definitely needed. On Women’s Month: It is important to celebrate Women’s Month because some women need the encouragement to be empowered and some need a round of applause to let them know that they are doing so well and shouldn’t be so hard on themselves. Therefore, it is essential that you take a break and create moments to melt into be able to come back stronger, wiser, and devotedly empower yourself and others. Nelisiwe Mwase. Supplied image. Nelisiwe Mwase:

It’s actually pretty wild to me that I have never been on a girls-only trip before in my whole short life. I’ve made the cut to join in on the planning WhatsApp groups, but I’ve never made it through on an actual trip. Life has given me a teaser though when I was once out on a spontaneous night out with two wonderful besties before. Now that was wholesomely everything sisterhood is made for! What I can say though is that planning a trip for more days than one night out is a serious pandemic to most of the ladies at large!!! It’s survival of the fittest either in time, money, or support! On Women’s Month: A woman’s actions today possesses the infinite power to influence and affect generations to come, after her own lifetime. Women are born to love and be loved. It’s how women are fashioned by God. If she’s broken, love is the glue that binds her back up together. When she’s deeply loved and respected, she will receive and give love forward, as her worldly reward. When she’s protected, mankind and its descendants to come will benefit from her safety. A woman is to be treasured, loved, protected, and deeply valued. She is able to give life and love to everything she touches. Just love her. She’s a reflection of God’s tenderness to mankind. One month to celebrate such a force to be reckoned with is not too much to ask from all people around the world. Stephanie Ndlovu. Supplied image. Stephanie Ndlovu:

My best girls' trip has to be an impromptu getaway with two of my friends to the Eastern Cape. We were kinda broke but had the best time with what we had. Did someone say tequilas for breakfast?! Just the ability to completely let your hair down, worry about very little and just flow with whatever the plans are for the day makes a girl's trip amazing. On Women's Month: Because women are not celebrated enough. We must continue to show women they are seen and appreciated. We must continue to fight for equality and acknowledge the enormous contribution women make to society. Holly Rey. Supplied image. Holly Rey:

One of my craziest girls trips moments was with my friends in the Drakensberg. We spent most of our nights curled up by the fire drinking wine and laughing. One night we ended up at a local pub in the middle of nowhere, singing karaoke. The best thing about going on holiday with your girls is just letting loose in a safe place with people you love. I know with my friends, we are always busy and it’s hard to find time to really be with each other. So going away together means quality time On Women’s Month: We as women have so much going on, and it’s often very hard to carve out time for ourselves. I think celebrating women this month allows women to take time out for themselves and feel whole again. Qiniso Van Damme. Supplied image. Qiniso Van Damme: