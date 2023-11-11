Exam time: Tips to staying on top of your exams with the Good Work Foundation

Millions of South African students are preparing to write their exams and there is anxiety that comes with this crucial time of the year. Good Work Foundation’s Ntsako Mandlazi has prepared a few tips to help students over the hurdle of exam time, one of the most stressful periods in any learner or student’s calendar.

When it comes to staying on top of your exams, Mandlazi says continuous studying is a process essential in avoiding a last minute rush to get everything done at once. “Don’t cram for your exams at the last minute – rather make sure you really understand your work, so the information will stay with you forever,” says Mandlazi, who manages the Bridging Year Academy (BYA) run by the education non-profit, with campuses in Mpumalanga and the Free State. Having earned a Bachelor of Education degree and after seeing scores of BYA students prepare for their examinations, she knows a thing or two about exam stress: “Every time I entered the exam room or joined an online exam and wasn’t prepared, I felt so anxious – and that affected my results,” she points out.

She says learners should never take any subjects or modules for granted, adding that even the ones students feel are easy should be given the respect they deserve. “The worst were the modules that I thought were easy and that I’d mastered, only preparing today for tomorrow’s exam – but I’d be wrong and I’d struggle. I know better now. I’ve seen with our students that even when writing the most difficult exam, if they are well prepared, they are definitely calmer as they’re able to think outside the box if needed. It definitely gives you that extra boost of confidence,” she says. Mandlazi believes it’s vital to ensure that you comprehend the information you’re taking in, and not just be able to rattle it off parrot-style. “It’s really about how well you know and understand the work, so the knowledge can serve you in the future.”

She has assembled some tips from her BYA students for anyone who is facing the daunting task of writing exams at this time of year: Don't leave studying until the last minute or the day before your exam.You’ll find it easier to relax during exam time knowing you have studied everything you needed to. She says the trick is to get and stay organised well in advance to avoid being in the rush at the eleventh hour.

Ask all the questions that are on your mind and make sure you have all the supplies you need. This will help you keep you calm knowing you've got everything under control. Another trick Mandlazi says is to manage expectations. Pressure from people around you can be intense, but remember that it is your life and your exam – and you can control the situation by being well prepared. Tips to stay calm include relaxing breathing, getting enough rest, and minimising social time as well as social media activities.