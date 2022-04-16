EXCLUSIVE: SA musician Lloyiso on serenading guests at the ‘spectacular’ Peltz-Beckham wedding

Johannesburg - Before last week, South African musician Lloyiso had never performed outside South Africa. So to have his first international gig at what is being billed as the biggest global wedding of the year was simply a dream come true for the musician, who originally hails from Gqeberha (Port Elizabeth).

The singer and songwriter serenaded guests with his rendition of the classic romance song Only Fools Rush In as newly-weds Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz shared their first dance. The pair tied the knot over the weekend at a luxury wedding in Palm Beach, Florida, after getting engaged in July 2020. The lavish three-day affair was attended by the likes of Venus and Serena Williams, Eva Longoria, Gordon Ramsay, and the popular Spice Girls stars Mel B and Mel C.

Speaking exclusively to The Saturday Star this week, Lloyiso described his first international gig as a dream come true. “It was an absolute pleasure to perform at Brooklyn and Nicola’s wedding,” said Lloyiso. “Considering I’ve never performed outside of South Africa before, this was an idyllic introduction to a whole new world for me. I wish Brooklyn and Nicola the best of luck as they embark on their new journey together.”

South African singer and songwriter Lloyiso. Supplied image. The newly-weds had personally requested for Lloyiso to sing at their lavish wedding. After performing, he stayed to enjoy the festivities at the wedding. “I stayed for the entire wedding. It was one of the most spectacular weddings I’ve attended.”

He also admits to being nervous ahead of his performance at the wedding. “I was a bit nervous but as soon as I started singing and I saw the love Nicola and Brooklyn had for each other on the dance floor, I was able to calm down and be present for the moment.” The R&B musician recently made history as the first South African artist to get signed to Republic Records, a New York City-based American record label owned by Universal Music Group.

Now living in the US, the singer recently released his latest single, Speak, which he says he is exceptionally proud of. “When I wrote Speak I wanted people to be able to relate to it and find comfort in its message. The reactions have been so positive, I’m just happy that it’s been received with so much love. I’m currently in the studio and I can’t wait for my fans to hear what’s coming up.” He also worked closely with renowned director Batandwa Alperstein for the Speak music video.

He says it was a dream come true to work with Batandwa again. “This song was extremely personal to me, so it was important that the video represented it. I worked with Batandwa previously on an ad campaign, so I felt he was the right person to execute my vision.” https://www.instagram.com/p/CcMJDLhpkkD/ https://www.instagram.com/p/CcMJDLhpkkD/ Speaking to Independent Newspapers recently, Lloyiso explained that before the Republic Records deal came through, he was inundated with emails from many reputable record companies wanting to sign him up.

“I was overwhelmed. I did not know how to feel. I was just like, everyone wants a piece of Lloyiso, but I am waiting for that right one. When I received the news, it took a while to believe it.” At 16 years old, he appeared on Idols SA and placed fifth in the competition. The Eastern Cape-born star says his mission is to inspire people through music.