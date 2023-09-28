Exodus of SA doctors and nurses places more responsibility on pharmacists to provide client care

Johannesburg - As the shortage of primary care physicians continues to burden SA’s health sector, coupled with tough economic conditions, pharmacists have been playing a bigger role play in providing basic healthcare services. Currently, the primary care physician-to-patient ratio in SA is 60 to every 100 000, compared to the global average of 152 to 100 000 patients. Nurses too are in short supply.

The problem is further compounded with only a fraction (17%) of South Africans who are able to afford private medical care leaving millions without easy access to GPs, dentists and medication. Even for those with medical aid, many have downgraded to cheaper medical aid plans with less coverage. Spokesperson for Pharma Dynamics, Nicole Jennings said while the shortage of highly skilled and experienced health workers had left the country with a dearth of fundamental skills, pharmacists should be lauded for the role they have played in helping to address the disparity. “Less than a decade ago, pharmacists were the most underused resource in medicine. Modern society moulded their profession into medical shopkeeping, but pharmacists have much more to offer. They undergo rigorous educational training, similar to that of doctors, but are often in a better position to devote more time to patients.

“Doctors are primarily responsible for diagnosing medical conditions, prescribing medications and creating treatment plans. In most instances, they have limited time for each patient due to the volume of patients they need to see in a day,” she said. . Jennings added that in contrast, pharmacists often have more time to spend with patients in retail pharmacy settings, answering questions and providing medication counselling. In some cases, pharmacists in clinical or hospital settings may also have more direct patient interaction, particularly in medication therapy management programmes. “Recent studies suggest that South African patients visit community pharmacies more often than they do doctors. Therefore, community pharmacies provide patients with easy access to healthcare professionals closer to home. Another positive is that the number of community-based pharmacies in the country are increasing.

“(This) makes them ideally placed to provide expanded healthcare services. There has never been a greater need for people to access high-quality healthcare in our country. “By refocusing the profession of pharmacy from primarily supplying medicine to providing services that attend to patient needs, will allow pharmacists to play a more active role in SA’s care system, while also reducing costs and optimising health outcomes,”she said. Jennings added that worldwide, pharmacists were becoming increasingly important in healthcare systems by providing medication management, patient education, primary care access, preventative care, tele-pharmacy, medication adherence, medication cost management, collaborative care and public health initiatives.