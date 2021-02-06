Expect the unexpected, says Love Island SA host Leandie du Randt

Johannesburg - “Heads will turn” this Valentine’s month as the local version of one of the world’s most popular reality dating shows is set to premier on local television screens later this month. Love Island SA will make its debut with a 90-minute episode on Sunday, February 28 on M-Net, followed by one-hour episodes on weekdays. And the show’s newly announced presenter Leandie du Randt is thrilled for the nation to experience it. “Expect the unexpected,” she told The Saturday Star this week. “Be ready to laugh, sigh, cringe, jump, duck, hold your breath, be entertained, cry, and maybe even just fall in love with the contestants, and expect to see beautiful people.”

Love Island SA will begin with a group of young, sexy and single South African “Islanders” coming together in a stunning villa in Cape Town, ready to embark on a summer of love, friendships and ultimately relationships.

Every few days the Islanders must “couple-up” and those who fail to find a partner risk being dumped from the island.

In addition to choosing their partners wisely, Islanders must also win the hearts of viewers, who have the opportunity to shape events on screen and ultimately crown one lucky couple the winner.

Different versions of the international mega hit show have already gone on to find immense success as several seasons of Love Island have already been screened in countries such as the UK, the US and Australia.

These episodes have also appeared to be a hit with South African viewers as most of these international episodes, which are available on MultiChoice’s digital platform Showmax, are amongst its trending list.

Last year’s Love Island UK season was even shot at a mansion in Cape Town, which featured a huge swimming pool, four-person bath tub, and even a "Dog House".

But host du Randt believes that Love Island SA will provide local viewers with its own version of entertainment and intrigue.

“Each of the Love Island spin-offs like the UK and US ones had something unique and special to it depending on your taste and sense of humour but I think the South African version is going to be very popular because we are a nation of fun people who love being entertained by other fun people like us,” she said.

“I also think our season is definitely going to be the one with the most beautiful contestants ever.”

The 31-year-old actress, presenter, entrepreneur and motivational speaker is no stranger to the South African screens.

She was a runner-up in season seven of Strictly Come Dancing, and is acclaimed for her acting role as Ivanka Gouws in the kykNet soap, Binnelanders.

Du Randt has also worked on Getroud met Rugby, Vlug na Egipte and Terug na Egipte, has presented the reality weight-loss programme Slank, and was the co-host of the live music programme Kom ons Jol on kykNet.

While she has an impressive CV, the blonde beauty is excited about her new Love Island SA duties and jumped at the chance to be part of the show.

“I was busy at the office when I got the call and once I realised what was happening I ran out to the garden and went bananas with excitement jumping up and down while trying to stay calm, cool and collected over the phone,” she humorously admitted.

“I have always loved the brand so when I was blessed with the opportunity to host it I just could not resist.”

Du Randt believes that while the Love Island SA contestants will be the main focus of the programme, she also has something unique to offer to the new show.

When asked why she thinks she was chosen to host a show of such a magnitude, she said: “Well, you will have to ask the producers this one but of course I will vouch for myself by saying that I enjoy interacting with and getting to know different kinds of people.”

The Saturday Star