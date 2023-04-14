Expert advice on how to save and build wealth

Johannesburg - Building and maintaining wealth is a critical component of financial stability and long-term success, but many don’t know where to start. Fortunately, there are simple steps you can take to build and secure wealth. Whether you are trying to save for a down payment, pay off debt, or build up your retirement fund, there are always ways to improve your financial situation.

Building wealth is a marathon, not a sprint. A Trading Economics report shows that the Household Saving Rate in South Africa decreased to 0 percent in the fourth quarter of 2022, from 0.50 percent in the third quarter of 2022. However, with patience, perseverance, and smart strategies, you can achieve your financial goals and build wealth gradually. Saving and building your wealth can seem like a daunting task, especially if you are not sure where to start. However, with some discipline and a bit of planning, it’s possible to take control of your finances and start working towards a more secure financial future, said multi-award-winning financial expert, Michelle Austin. Multi-award-winning financial expert, Michelle Austin shares tips on how to build and save. Picture: Supplied. Here are just a few of the many strategies you can use to save and build your wealth:

● Start with a budget Creating a budget is the first step towards financial success. A budget will help you understand your expenses and income, and it will help you manage your finances more effectively. Start by making a list of all your expenses, including fixed expenses like rent or mortgage payments, and variable expenses like food and entertainment. Then, compare your expenses to your income, and see if you have any money left over at the end of the month. If you do, that’s great. You can start putting that money into savings or investments. If you don’t, you may need to cut back on your spending. ● Save and invest consistently

Once you have a budget, start saving and investing your money. One of the best ways to build wealth is to save consistently. Set up an automatic savings plan, where the bank will transfer a certain amount of money from your cheque account to your savings account each month. This will help you save money without even thinking about it. Also, consider investing your money. Investing will help your money grow over time and boost your finances. Real estate, low-cost index funds or exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are a good place to start. ● Cut unnecessary expenses Look closely at your monthly expenses and identify areas where you can cut back. It’s easy to spend money on things you don’t really need, like daily coffee runs or subscription services you don’t use. By cutting back on these unnecessary expenses, you can save money and put it towards your wealth-building goals. For example, consider downsizing your living space, reducing your entertainment expenses or cooking at home more often.

● Build multiple streams of income Building multiple streams of income can also help you save and build wealth faster. Consider starting a side hustle, like freelancing or selling items online. You can also invest in rental properties or start a small business. Diversifying your income streams will help you bring in more money each month, fast-tracking your financial goals. Consider your skills and interests and explore opportunities to monetise them. ● Educate yourself about personal finance