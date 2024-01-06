Experts’ advice on how to get back on the healthy living track after the festive season

After a much-needed break with family and friends over the festive period, getting back into your routine in the new year can be quite a challenge. Especially when it comes to working out and eating healthily.

But worry not, The Saturday Star sat down with some of the country’s most popular fitness and wellness influencers to get some advice on how South Africans can kick-start the new year in the best and healthiest way possible. Raiesa Bhorat: Professional fitness trainer and social media influencer: What are your fitness and nutrition goals for the year ahead?

My goals for the next year are to most importantly be healthy and happy in my body. I believe that exercise is the best therapy, it gives you a clear mind and eating good wholesome foods to keep you in a great space of mind . I’d like to focused a little more on endurance this year. Anyone who knows me knows I’m strong but anything that accelerates my heart rate scares me . How important is it to set fitness and nutrition goals ahead of a new year? It’s super important to set a certain goal and make sure you follow through with it. You never need to do what you see fitness influencers do. If you have a simple 30 minutes in your busy day to work out , that’s more than enough .

Many of us are guilty of overindulging during the festive period. What is the best way to get back into a healthy routine of eating well and training hard in the new year? While many people over-indulge, I live by a standard rule throughout the year, not just over festive, and that is portion control. I’m heavy on the small portions, good foods , no sugar and minimal fatty foods . Set a time for your training every day and stick to it even on days that it’s too hard to do so . Pro fitness trainer and social media influencer Raiesa Bhorat Which is more important: dieting or training?

I would say dieting and training go hand in hand. You can’t train insane but eat food that’s not wholesome for your body. What are some of the essential healthy foods that you include in your diet on a daily basis? Proteins are super important, greens are a fav , a green juice every morning can make you feel like a million dollar baby. Carbs! Carbs are not bad for you , you need your carbs and fats, too . Let’s not forget my Americano every morning, too.

Can you give us a little insight into your training routine? I train six days a week, twice a day , morning and evening. Specifically hypertrophy training (training that focuses more on developing muscle) . An hour of weight training followed by 30 minutes of cardio and an HIIT workout once a week and evening. Training just a second session of weight training . Pro fitness trainer and social media influencer Raiesa Bhorat For those looking to shed some kilos, what is the best approach?

Many people dislike weight training when in fact I believe for shedding those extra kilos , weights are great. Reason being, weights build muscle and muscle burns more calories than fat. What are the five exercises you live by? The five exercises that I live by, my absolute favourite would be lat pulls downs , bicep curls , leg extensions , leg overhead shoulder press & short lever lateral raises.

What motivates you to go to the gym every day? Besides trying to build a body that I love, as I said , the gym is the greatest therapy. I started training when I was in a very dark space , training truly changed my life. It's my ME time , releases endorphins and puts me in a happy mood every day . What advice can you give to women and men who are keen on living a healthy and active lifestyle?

My advice? Consistency! When you make training a priority, you’ll see a version of yourself you love. Can you give us a few handy tips on how to maintain a fit body throughout the year? Make small changes and stick to them. Prioritise your health . Never think of eating healthy as a diet but rather as a lifestyle .

What challenges are you faced with when trying to achieve your fitness goals? Believe it or not , my nutrition is the greatest challenge for me. I'm a super lazy eater. Some days I struggle to eat the food I need to fuel my body . Pro fitness trainer and social media influencer Raiesa Bhorat Do you use any fitness or health apps to keep you on track? And, if so, can you tell us about the apps you use?

The only app that I do use and love is my fitness pal app. It’s a great way to keep track of your calories and keep you accountable. Pro fitness trainer and social media influencer Raiesa Bhorat What music gets you going in the gym? I’m that person you see doing little dances in the gym. Trance music is a favourite in the gym, EDM , house , R&B . Let’s just say I like any music that makes me dance .

Pro fitness trainer and social media influencer Raiesa Bhorat What separates the people who get the best results from those who don't get any? I sound like a stuck record! But the simplest separation from those who get results and those who don’t, is consistency. When training and eating healthy become a lifestyle , there’s no way not to see results. Pharmacist and personal trainer Niki Schoeman Pharmacist and personal trainer Niki Schoeman:

What are your fitness and nutrition goals for the year ahead? Gearing up for 2024 as a new mom after being pregnant most of 2023, my fitness goal is to ease back into a regular workout routine and rebuild my fitness levels. As for nutrition, I've stuck to my healthy eating habits, and I aim to keep that going strong as I embrace motherhood in the new year. How important is it to set fitness and nutrition goals ahead of a new year?

I’m a firm believer in setting goals for the new year, but more important than jotting down as many goals as possible for the new year is understanding that setting them is pointless if you’re not actively working towards them every single day. Setting goals holds me accountable and helps me stay focused when life gets busy. The best part is looking back at the end of the year to see if I proved myself right. Many of us are guilty of overindulging during the festive period. What is the best way to get back into a healthy routine of eating well and training hard in the new year?

The first step is to let go of any guilt about indulging during the festive season. Heading into a new year shouldn’t mean punishing yourself for enjoying those holiday moments or feeling the need for a quick fix to shed the gained weight. Pharmacist and personal trainer Niki Schoeman Instead, focus on setting realistic, small goals tailored to your lifestyle and what you genuinely enjoy. This ensures that your journey toward better fitness and nutrition becomes a rewarding, successful experience. Which is more important: dieting or training?

For me, embracing a healthy active lifestyle is about finding a balance between a nourishing diet and regular training. Both diet and exercise bring their own unique health benefits. However, for an overall optimal health and quality of life, combining the two is key. If you are torn between the two or feeling unsure where to start, my advice is to take small steps. Try implementing one manageable diet change and one exercise tweak. Stick with these for a few weeks, gradually building on them. For instance, swap out one refined snack for a piece of fresh fruit daily and commit to a 15 minute walk three times per week. What are some of the essential healthy foods that you include in your diet on a daily basis?

I aim for a well-rounded, healthy diet daily by incorporating foods from various food groups. Fresh fruits and veggies are staples for me. I often include a straightforward salad comprising lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, avo and feta paired with meat protein source and some carbs (yes, including bread). Pharmacist and personal trainer Niki Schoeman Can you give us a little insight into your training routine? My training routine varies based on my goals, but it typically follows this pattern: I opt for early morning workouts around 5am at least three times per week and the add two longer sessions over the weekends. My routine involves a mix of cycling or running, complemented by pilates and weight-based training to avoid any potential injuries. Occasionally, I also include a swim just for the fun of it.

For those looking to shed some kilos, what is the best approach? Be patient and think long-term. Often, the go-to strategy involves looking for instant results, leading many to fall for quick fixes like extreme calorie restrictions, detoxes or even medication. While these methods may offer rapid weight loss, they aren't sustainable and by next year you might find yourself back at square one, if not worse off. Pharmacist and personal trainer Niki Schoeman What are the five exercises you live by?

If I had to pick my five go-to exercises, they would be cycling, running, pilates, squats and stretching. What motivates you to go to the gym every day ? My drive to maintain a healthy, active lifestyle is my core motivation. It’s about consistently showing up, even on days when I don’t initially feel like it, because ultimately it ‘s about preserving the life I aspire to lead.

What advice can you give to women and men who are keen on living a healthy and active lifestyle? Start by identifying your personal reasons for pursuing a healthy, active lifestyle. Whether it is to minimise the risk of chronic diseases, to stay energetic for quality time with your children, or to spend time doing activities in nature that require fitness. Knowing your “why” is crucial. Once you’ve established your reasons, it’s all about actively working towards those goals consistently. Pharmacist and personal trainer Niki Schoeman Can you give us a few handy tips on how to maintain a fit body throughout the year?

Don’t overdo it. Balance is key. Avoid overcommitting, as pushing too hard often leads to illness or injuries. Instead, adopt a conservative approach to your diet and exercise — one that you can realistically sustain for the entire year. Your body will appreciate this and reward you in the long run. Additionally, integrating small healthy habits into your daily routine can make a significant difference. Opt for the stairs instead of the lift, park farther away from the entrance, pack lunches for work, ensure you drink enough water, and set a daily step goal that you consistently achieve

What challenges are you faced with when trying to achieve your fitness goals? Here's a rephrased version: As a full-time clinical pharmacist, the most significant challenge for me is setting realistic goals that align with the time I have available for training.

Do you use any fitness or health apps to keep you on track? And, if so, can you tell us about the apps you use? I use Strava Premium as my go-to fitness app (if it’s not on Strava, it didn’t happen)– it's a fun platform where I can chase segments, earn Queen of the mountain trophies, track PRs on specific segments, and compare my performance over similar routes. Additionally, I also use Garmin Connect. What music gets you going in the gym?