Experts call for the justice system needs to do more to ensure that SA does not become a haven for paedophile

Johannesburg - The justice system has a duty to ensure that South Africa does not become a haven for paedophiles and other career criminals. This is the warning from child rights organisations. And while they applaud an extradition court date for a South African facing child sex charges in the UK, they fear that the lack of accountability for criminals may make SA a choice destination, not only for sex offenders but for all criminals.

The warning comes in the wake of an extradition court date for retired teacher David Price. He faces three sexual abuse charges of boys at top schools in SA and the UK during the 1970s, ’80s and ’90s. Price taught former British prime minister, Boris Johnson, at the now-closed Ashdown House school in East Sussex. The 76 year old has denied all the charges. Another South African teacher, Iain Wares, also faces extradition to the UK where he was charged with 84 counts of sexual assaults against boys aged nine and 10 then. The allegations were levelled by 42 of Wares’ former pupils s who are now in their sixties. The 83-year-old stands accused of sexually and physically abusing learners during his tenure as an educator in Scotland during the 1960s and ’70s.

Women and Men Against Child Abuse (WMACA), the Teddy Bear Clinic and Molo Songololo are calling for both extradition hearings to be expedited, saying a precedent will send the right message to sex offenders and other criminals that SA is not open for business. Prices’ extradition hearing has been set for October 27 while Wares has been battling his extradition for seven years. The founder of WMACA, Miranda Jordan, said they were demanding that the two men either be extradited to the UK or brought to a speedy trial in SA. “They have to face the consequences of their actions, no matter how old they are. These men cannot continue to live freely in our country. We can’t be seen to harbour serial sex offenders in a country which is already known as the rape capital. It’s time they face justice,” said Jordan.

Price was arrested in SA after a BBC radio programme about alleged paedophilia in British schools prompted more individuals to come forward. An 11-page account detailing alleged abuse was also submitted to Cape Town police by a former pupil of Western Province Preparatory School. He left Western Province Prep in December 1987 and the school said it never received any complaints that Price sexually assaulted children. It has written to former pupils, urging them to come forward with any concerns. The former teacher is accused of touching and performing sexual acts on the minors, or having them perform such acts on him. He returned to South Africa where he continued to teach and privately tutor children until he was apprehended in November 2019 for the UK crimes. “A second complainant, known only as *Greg, recently came forward with allegations of sexual misconduct/abuse against Price. It was disclosed to us that he was a teacher at St Joseph’s College in Rondebosch (Marist Brothers) in 1974. He was a cricket coach and his predatory behaviour seems to have been as prevalent at Marist as it was at Western Province Preparatory School,” Jordan said.

“It’s absolutely deplorable that he has had no reaction from the school. It speaks volumes about their lack of empathy towards someone who, as a young boy at their school, having been exposed to sexual behaviour of this kind, by a predatory teacher, has received no acknowledgement or support from an institution that should have protected the children under their care.” Greg did not mince his words in expressing his anger at the delays and the abuse he endured. “David Price deserves to spend the rest of his life in prison and in fear. He has had a profound impact on a number of people, myself included, and he needs to pay for that,” Greg said.

Director of the Teddy Bear Clinic Dr Shaheda Omar said that while the extradition court date was a move in the right direction, justice delayed was justice denied. “We hope this will be a precedent for other judges and magistrates moving forward. We feel strongly that Price and Weirs must face their day in court. They need to be extradited or be brought to justice here. Failing to do so, will not be in the best interest of SA children. If they do not get what they deserve, the justice system will be failing the nation and will give ammunition to others to continually violate children? Is SA a place of safety and retreat? We need to take a firm stance. Justice has to be served in one way or another,” Omar said. Molo Songololo director, Patric Solomons called on the country’s prosecuting authority to co-operate with their British counterparts and bring a speedy resolution to the extradition cases.

“These cases further highlight the vulnerability of children, and particularly boys, at the hands of those entrusted to take care of them and protect them. Schools, sport clubs, cultural and arts groups must make sure that all teachers, coaches, instructors and trainers are monitored, regularly screened; and that child protection policies and practices are in place and implemented. The government and private institutions must be held accountable for their employees who are abusers, offenders, and perpetrators,” he said. Solomons added that institutions have a duty to protect children from harm and make sure their employees can be trusted to work with children. “Checking for criminal records must be mandatory, every year, for those working with children; and checking clearance in terms of the Sex Offences Register and Child Protection Register are crucial to prevent child sexual offences and reduce risks to children. South Africa can not be seen as a haven for local of foreign alleged sex offenders who commit crimes in other countries,” he said.