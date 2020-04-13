Experts: Wildlife markets are a “petri dish” for the next global pandemic

Wildlife markets are a “petri dish” for the next global pandemic - governments must ban them and help traders find alternative livelihoods urgently, says Humane Society International. It has sent its science-based white paper on wildlife markets and Covid-19 and an urgent plea, to governments around the world, including SA, calling for an immediate ban on wildlife trade, particularly of mammals and birds known to contract coronaviruses. A joint open letter was also sent this week to the World Health Organisation from over 240 organisations, including the International Fund for Animal Welfare and the Zoological Society of London, calling for it to exclude the use of wildlife in traditional Chinese medicine. “Identifying and addressing the source of Covid-19 may be crucial in preventing the next pandemic,” reads the white paper. “Covid-19 is caused by a virus, Sars-CoV-2, that probably originated in bats. It is unlikely, however, that bats were directly responsible for human infection. Its transference to humans, through an as yet unidentified intermediate host species, has been linked to the sale of wild animals for human consumption in a wildlife market in China.” Sars-CoV, a similar coronavirus responsible for the outbreaks of severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars) from 2002-2004, which caused 774 deaths, originated in bats and is known to have been transmitted to humans through contact in another Chinese wildlife market with an intermediate host species, the Himalayan palm civet.

Had wildlife markets remained closed after the Sars outbreak, the “Covid-19 pandemic might never have occurred”.

“Wildlife markets of the type linked to both Sars and Covid-19 where many species of wild animals are crowded together under unhygienic and stressful conditions and frequently slaughtered on the premises, provide ideal circumstances for the spread of zoonoses.”

This week, in The Guardian, UN biodiversity chief Elizabeth Maruma Mrema called for a global ban on wildlife markets, but stressed how millions of people, particularly in Africa rely on wildlife markets for food and that alternatives are needed. Professor Wanda Markotter, director of the Centre for Viral Zoonoses at the University of Pretoria, cautions that before making “drastic decisions” there needs to be a “good understanding of what leads to spillover and the risks involved.

“Bushmeat may be the only protein source for people and cannot just be banned if there are no alternatives. We need to understand the pathogen risk with the bushmeat trade - what species are eaten, what pathogens are present in these species and the route of transmission (faecal, urine).

“Then we need to look at human behaviour and what the risk factors are and mitigate these. Most of the time the outbreak of these diseases points to socio-economic issues that should be addressed on a larger scale - alternative food sources, proper housing and sanitation.”

In The Conversation this week, researchers from the University of Oxford argue blanket bans are unlikely to benefit people or wildlife and are unfeasible because they overlook the complexity of the wildlife trade. “The Covid-19 outbreak should not be used opportunistically to prescribe global wildlife trade policy.” The authors note that despite the way it is often presented, wildlife trade involves “far more than animals harvested in tropical regions and sold in China ... It takes place at local and international levels, includes legal and illegal sustainable and unsustainable components and is measurable in billions of dollars annually”.

Unquestionably, wildlife trade regulations require review in response to Covid-19 for public health reasons.

“However, while bans may appear to be a logical solution, their impact on public health cannot be assumed to be positive. They could also do more harm than good for biodiversity.”

Covid-19 a stark wake-up call





As researchers race to identify the exact point at which the Sars-CoV-2 virus was transferred from animals to humans in the form of Covid-19, one thing is clear: it won’t be the last pandemic.

Human-driven environmental destruction and climate change provides fertile ground for pathogens to spill over from wild animals to people, says the UN Environment Programme (UNEP). Zoonotic diseases - those transferred from animals to humans - have gained international attention. Ebola, avian influenza (bird flu), the H1N1 flu virus (swine flu), Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (Mers), Rift Valley Fever, Sudden Acute Respiratory Syndrome (Sars), West Nile virus, the Zika virus and now the novel coronavirus “have all caused or threatened to cause major pandemics, with thousands of deaths and billions in economic losses”. It refers to its 2016 Frontiers report, which flagged the worldwide increase in zoonotic epidemics, finding 75% of all emerging infectious diseases in humans are zoonotic. Half are from wildlife sources, researchers say. On average, one new infectious disease emerges in humans every four months. The UNEP says the global rise in disease emergence and epidemics, particularly from zoonoses, is intertwined with the health of ecosystems. Zoonoses are opportunistic, thriving where there are changes in the environment, animal hosts or the pathogen itself. In the last century, population growth and reduction in ecosystems and biodiversity has culminated in “unprecedented opportunities for pathogens to pass between animals and people. “The risk of disease emergence and amplification increases with the intensification of human activities surrounding and encroaching into natural habitats, enabling pathogens in wildlife reservoirs to spill over to livestock and humans.” Climate change worsens this. “Changes in temperature, humidity and seasonality directly affect the survival of microbes in the environment and evidence suggests that disease pandemics will become more frequent as the climate continues to change.” The root causes of disease emergence - “the fact that human activities are imposing extreme stresses on ecosystems and their ability to function” - must be addressed. “The ecosystem services on which the health of animals, people and the planet depend must be restored, safeguarded and prized.” Professor Wanda Markotter, the director of the University of Pretoria’s Centre for Viral Zoonoses, explains the Sars-CoV-2 virus has been present in animals for a very long time. “If there is no contact with these animals there will be no ‘jumping’ of viruses. Humans create the bridges for this to happen in several ways including environmental changes.” Pathogens are adapted to a specific host, she says. “It’s rare to jump to a different host and it’s an event of chance. The more contact between different species, the greater the chance for this to happen. The virus must be present in material that can facilitate contact, for example faecal, urine or other body fluids. “There needs to then be contact with another species regularly, for example in wet markets where people and all kinds of animals are mixed in a close contact environment. The virus will then over time change to infect other species more efficiently and even start spreading within these species.” The rise of zoonotic diseases is being driven by factors including deforestation, urbanisation, the bushmeat trade and wet markets. “As the human population increases there will be more stress on the environment leading to more opportunities for contact and spill­over,” she says. This is made easier by the extent of global travel. “A disease that emerged for example in Africa today, can be in New York tomorrow due to air travel.” Knowing the diversity of pathogens in bats and when and where they can be transmitted is important, but this alone won’t stop outbreaks. “We need to understand contact with people and other animals and the risk of transmission. This cannot be extrapolated globally and may be very geographic specific due to cultural practices and social needs. Mitigation strategies to limit opportunities for spillover must be developed in collaboration with governments, communities and conservation agencies and communicated to communities at risk. “We need to go beyond just testing animals for viruses. To only react when it is already a disease transmitted between humans is too late and extremely costly, both in human lives and economic impact.” Stellenbosch University epidemiologist and research professor, Alex Welte, offers: “Frankly, the elephant in the room is the slaughter of animals. If we stop drenching ourselves in these animals’ blood, we are spectacularly unlikely to catch their bugs.” Through population growth, the “expansion into and destruction of the environment everywhere”, urbanisation, overcrowding and global real-time trade and travel, humanity has created the perfect conditions for global pandemics, says environmental futurist Professor Nick King. “There’s nothing unexpected about this of course. It’s (Covid-19) certainly not a black swan event as some politicians would like to suggest, given that we have had predictions on this for decades,” says King, applauding South Africa’s “highly praiseworthy” response. “The most important thing is for us - human society in general - to utilise this amazing, if tragic, opportunity to reset our values and our socio-economic systems and our relationship with the biosphere that sustains us, and use the economic stimulus packages mobilised to reboot economies through Green New Deal approaches.” The Covid-19 pandemic is “not about people versus the planet nor is it about the planet getting revenge on us for all we have done to it”, points out Professor Belinda Reyers, of the Future Africa unit at the University of Pretoria. “Rather it’s a direct consequence of humanity’s actions around the world in driving biodiversity loss, climate change and unsustainable food systems to the point where the resultant pollution, diseases, inequality, and nutrition insecurity becomes bad for our health and well-being as we are seeing with Covid-19. “This is evident, too, in increases in respiratory diseases from pollution, the vulnerability of property and human life from extreme weather events and the many other links between environmental health and human health.” The pandemic is another signal that “it’s time to re-imagine and realign efforts to develop societies, communities and individual well-being in ways that are more in tune with our planet. Some examples of which we may see through the multiple ways in which countries are responding to this crisis, but also by taking more seriously the consequences of our actions on the environment all the time, not just during a crisis.”

The Saturday Star