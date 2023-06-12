Explore the latest multi-sector trends and innovations at SAITEX 2023

Johannesburg - African countries are increasingly engaging in intra-regional and global trade, promoting economic growth and discovering new opportunities. The establishment of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) has further enhanced trade prospects but still requires work to see its potential fully realised. Recently, the IMF said intra-continental trade could grow by 53% if steps are taken to remove trade barriers and improve logistics.

To promote partnerships and new trade opportunities across the continent and the globe, the Southern African International Trade Exhibition (SAITEX) is the primary multi-sector trade expo for domestic and international importers and exporters to gather, explore, evaluate, and capitalise on trade opportunities within Africa. “Be entertained and inspired at this year’s show, almost in its 30th year,” says Evan Schiff, the Portfolio Director for Food, Hospitality, and Trade at dmg events, the organiser behind SAITEX. Attendees can access the most recent trends and developments across retail sectors, where the Gaming Lounge, hosted by RetroGuy SA, will allow visitors to experience the thrill of being a game collector. “It’s not just about the old classics. We also have the newest retro gaming systems for guests to try, to see why they’re taking the world by storm,” Schiff adds. “Our Gaming Lounge has something for everyone, from seasoned gamers to first-timers.” Registration is open to attend SAITEX from 18 to 20 June 2023, held at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Johannesburg and co-located with Africa’s Big 7. “The event delivers a diverse range of products such as electronics, household appliances, home-ware, cosmetics, household items, construction materials, tools, and more,” Schiff says.

The SAITEX Innovation Celebration (Innovation Awards) will recognise outstanding products and solutions and is currently open for entries. Invited participant submissions across categories such as cosmetics, personal care, electronics, furniture, delivery, gift-ware and the best in show will be reviewed by an expert judging panel, with winners announced on the opening day. “Nearly half of the urban population in Southern Africa resides in informal settlements, with numerous trade prospects. The goal is to promote sustainable industry development and to foster fruitful business connections across industries and demographics,” says Schiff. Attendees will be given the chance to collaborate with stakeholders like the Informal Economy Development Forum (IEDF), TECVEST, and SMME Chamber of Commerce and join the eKasi Talks focus day to stay updated on the latest strategies for business growth.

A series of master classes will feature an array of trade experts, financial institutions and successful entrepreneurs from the trade and township economies. This unique combination of industry expertise will cover topics such as rebuilding Gauteng and strategies for mobilising funding for small, medium, and micro enterprises (SMMEs). SAITEX attracts participants from nearly 40 nations and showcases products curated from across the globe. Registration is open, granting direct opportunities for engagement with buyers seeking to acquire the latest products, forge partnerships, and finalise import-export agreements. Explore and source new opportunities, products and technologies from a wide range of international and local pavilions, including China, India, Dubai, KZN, eSwatini, Lesotho, Zambia, Sri Lanka and Vietnam.