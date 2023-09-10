Eye-opening photographic exhibition at UCT captures Palestinian resilience

By Hasina Kathrada Johannesburg - Renowned photographer, broadcaster, filmmaker, and journalist, Jimi Matthews, unveiled his thought-provoking photographic exhibition which ran at the University of Cape Town’s Centre for African Studies from August 30 to September 1.

This marked the exhibition’s return to Cape Town, following its successful debut in May this year at the St Georges Cathedral. Distinguished academics, including Professor Shahid Vawda, director of the School of African and Gender Studies; Emeritus Professor Anwar Mall; Professor Muhammad Haron, son of the late Imam Abdullah Haron; PSC Coordinator Professor Usuf Chikte; and, Dr Ala Alhourani, lent their insights to the event. Historian Dr Halim Gencoglu, the exhibition organiser, shed light on the historical connections between the Ottoman Empire and the Palestinian territories, enriching the contextual backdrop.

In his address, Matthews shared his experiences and the compelling stories behind the photographs, which he had captured during his visit to the West Bank in March 2023. His exhibition featured poignant portraits of individuals he had encountered during his journey. Matthews’ unique photography style, employing a short focal lens, allowed his subjects to be fully aware of his presence, ensuring their willing participation and respect for their privacy. Matthews' address at the opening painted a vivid picture of the Palestinian people’s indomitable spirit in the face of adversity. He poignantly stated: "What often strikes first-time visitors to Palestine is the general friendliness and generosity of the people, the joyous expression of life, in the social interactions in the markets, in the food, and just the resilience to live, despite the oppression.“