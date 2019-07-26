Johannesburg - Preparations for the memorial service for legendary musician Johnny Clegg are underway at the Sandton Convention Centre. The 66-year-old died last week after battling pancreatic cancer and was buried at a private funeral service a day after his death.

The Grammy-nominated artist and honoree of several doctorates and orders including the Order of Ikhamanga hits include Impi, Great Heart and African Sky Blue.

On Friday, scores of fans will have the chance to bid him farewell at the memorial service which will be held at the Sandton Convention Centre in the afternoon.

Fans were starting to trinkle into the venue, with some wearing T-shirts bearing the face of Johnny Clegg and others, wore traditional attires.

Although the event is open to the public, organisers have kept a tight watch over proceedings. Those who will attend the ceremony where many local musicians are expected to perform, will be required to get a ticket to enter.

Rehearsals for the event also started earlier on in the days as they tested the sound and lighting.

Pop artist Tresor Riziki dressed in a brown suit, is among those who arrived early for the memorial service. Clegg’s back up singer Mandisa Dlanga, who worked with him for decades, also arrived early for the ceremony.

Police will also oversee the proceedings as officers were seen patrolling the premises with police dogs.

Clegg is survived by his wife of 31 years, Jenny, and their two sons Jesse and Jaron.

