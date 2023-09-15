Johannesburg - A panel of judges, including fashion designer Gert-Johan Coetzee, owner and founder of Grid worldwide Nathan Reddy and the Iconic Sipho “Hotstix” Mabuse, gathered at the Tang restaurant in Sandton this week in search of the 2024 recipients of the SA Style Awards. After much debate and deliberation, the judges narrowed down the list of potential creatives to 14.

The South African Style Awards 2024, sponsored by Plascon, commemorates its 26th instalment with a celebration of achievement and a springboard for fresh, young talent; honouring individuals across various industries who have not only made a mark locally, but who have become powerful vehicles for change on the international stage, too. The dinner was hosted and sponsored by Nicky van der Walt, owner and founder of Miramar Collection including award-winning Asian luxury restaurants TANG Sandton and TANG Cape Town, and the soon to be travel location TANG Dubai in the UAE. From young South Africans forging their African footprint to those giving the African aesthetic an international platform; from iconic creative minds using their passion to share their culture, to some of the country's most esteemed entrepreneurs who are changing the business landscape across South African markets, the awards are a showcase of innovation, creativity and business that continue to elevate the echelon for excellence.

In 2019, the South African Style Awards was proud to present a brand new category: Most Stylish Change-makers. Birthed in the time of a global movement towards taking action to solve problems in communities around the world, this category recognises the network of innovators, entrepreneurs, activists, business leaders, and movers and shakers who are playing their part by inspiring, facilitating, mentoring, and collaborating with their community to bring about positive social change. Pabi Moloi was in attendance at the SA Style Awards Judges dinner at Tang in Sandton this week. Supplied image. A platform which springboards and celebrates careers, the South African Style Awards are renowned for inclusivity, with categories such as The Next Big Thing, which highlights up and coming individuals; as well as Most Stylish SA Icon, which pays tribute to the contribution of an iconic individual across their illustrious career.