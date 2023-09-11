FAST Heroes 2023 Campaign: calling on South African primary schools to help save lives

Johannesburg - Building on the success of its 2022 pilot campaign in the Western and Eastern Cape provinces, the award-winning health education initiative, FAST Heroes, is gearing up for its 2023 campaign, inviting primary schools nationwide to register and help save lives. Endorsed and supported by the World Stroke Organization, FAST Heroes has an important mission: to enlist a million young heroes who will play a crucial role in safeguarding their grandparents from the potential impact of a stroke. Designed for primary school children aged 5 to 9 years, this compelling campaign aims to equip them with the ability to recognise stroke symptoms and understand the urgency of immediate action – to call an ambulance.

Through a five-week curriculum, facilitated by teachers and involving weekly activities and reinforcement, children learn and internalise the signs of a stroke and the steps to take during a stroke emergency. The educational resources within the FAST Heroes programme are designed to captivate young minds. They are interactive, engaging, and fun. Beyond imparting lifesaving skills, the programme also nurtures values such as empathy and compassion. The educational resources within the FAST Heroes programme are designed to captivate young minds. Supplied image. “Statistics show that stroke is a serious concern in South Africa and globally, ranking as the second leading cause of death and the third leading cause of disability worldwide. Unfortunately, many stroke victims don’t receive timely medical care due to a lack of awareness about the key signs. Children hold the power to change this by educating their families,” emphasised Professor Naidoo, CEO of the Heart and Stroke Foundation South Africa (HSFSA). Embracing their inherent passion for learning and sharing, children are encouraged to become health advocates and “superheroes” within their families, particularly with their beloved grandparents. The primary focus is on empowering them to educate their families, particularly their grandparents, about the signs of a stroke and the importance of quickly calling an ambulance.

The campaign introduces children to the three most prevalent stroke symptoms through the engaging analogy of “the evil Clot” striking. Guided by a cast of animated characters including retired superhero grandparents and their grandchildren, Timmy and Tanya, children become adept at identifying the three key signs of a stroke: facial drooping, arm weakness, and speech impairment. The characters emphasise the importance of promptly calling an ambulance. This vital process gave rise to the acronym FAST, reflecting the symptoms of a stroke and the urgency of getting prompt medical attention. During the pilot programme in 2022, Nina Ras from Brackenfell Primary School in the Western Cape was a finalist for the Teacher’s Award. She received recognition as South Africa’s Teacher of the Year for her unwavering dedication to the campaign. With Ras’s guidance, more than 500 learners participated in the FAST Heroes initiative. Ras shared her insights about the programme: “Being part of the FAST Heroes campaign has been a rewarding experience. Witnessing the enthusiasm and dedication of our young learners as they become agents of change is truly inspiring.”