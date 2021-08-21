“Fasten your seatbelts, we’re in for a wild ride” – SA English Premier League fans

Lifelong Manchester City fan Nathan Venter would love to see his team win back-to-back English Premier League titles. Having watched the Cityzens dominate the Premier League last year, winning the league by a staggering 12 points, Venter is hoping for much of the same this season.

However, the Joburg-born City fan is under no illusion of the challenging task ahead. With all of City’s main rivals strengthening in the transfer market, he knows his team have a fight on their hands if they are to again go all the way. “I have been a City fan for far too long to expect anything, especially back to back league titles. But I would like to see us compete for all four trophies again this year,” said Venter.

City got off to a less than ideal start to the 2021/22 Premier League season, with an opening day loss to Tottenham Hotspur last weekend. Manchester City’s Vincent Kompany scores against Chelsea during their English Premier League match at Etihad stadium, Manchester, England, in 2015. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira) The English champions went down 1-0 at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London, courtesy of a second half goal by Heung-min Son. Venter expects the season to be one of the most challenging seasons in years, and is wary of his team’s rivals.

“I reckon Chelsea will be excellent value given their recruits and Thomas Tuchel having a full pre-season. That man is a wizard and has the measure of (City manager) Pep (Guardiola),” said Venter. “Liverpool having Joe Gomez and Virgil Van Dijk back, make them strong competition. Jurgen Klopp also, I think, returns to being the underdog this season, especially given the transfer activity of Man United, City and Chelsea. Klopp seems to thrive when he’s written off, so I expect them to be tough.” Venter has however been buoyed by his team’s transfer activity, with the signing of Aston Villa’s star player Jack Grealish for £100 million (R2.057 billion).

“City and the City Football Group, catch a lot of grief about our transfer activity especially given the sum paid for Grealish. But the club did offload £60m worth of talent prior to doing so. There is definitely a long term plan and the players brought in add to that sustainability. “This season, City did well to land Grealish, he's a pleasure to watch. Not the best of starts for the club, given our two losses on the trot and no goals scored, but he played decently against Spurs to win some fouls in key areas.” In Cape Town, die-hard Chelsea FC fan Leesharn Rose expects another strong season from her team.

Having finished fourth in the league last season, and having won the biggest trophy in European football, the Champions League, Rose expects her team to build on last season’s success. “I have to say that since Thomas Tuchel arrived in January it’s been nothing but pure joy and bliss being a Chelsea fan,” said Rose. “Each game I looked forward to as we witnessed an organised and hungrier Chelsea than what we saw under Frank Lampard.

Chelsea’s Timo Werner celebrates scoring their second goal with Mason Mount last season. | REUTERS Ben Stansall “The most notable of last season is the fact that Chelsea clashed with Manchester City on three occasions and came away with a win every time.” Rose expects her team to thrive in the Premier League but knows that City are favourites to win the title. “Pep Guardiola and his side are currently the benchmark and so Chelsea under whatever circumstances must aim to reach the summit this season.

“The fact of the matter is Chelsea need to keep a consistent momentum right through the season, we need to hunt the teams in the top four, particularly Manchester City, and close the gap between us. A lot is expected from Chelsea this season and I do hope they deliver.” Joburg-based Liverpool FC fan Elli Lechtman says he has high expectations for his club despite a disappointing past season. The Reds finished third last season, in a campaign wrecked by injuries.

“Expectations are high as always, but higher than last considering the ridiculous number of injuries we had,” said Lechtman. “Some of the performances, were disheartening and it seemed that Liverpool would be lucky to get into Europe, let alone the Champions League. We struggled to score goals. This season I’m expecting a real challenge for the title again, even with our rivals strengthening.” He believes Man City and Chelsea pose the biggest threat to Liverpool’s title hopes this season.

Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp gestures at the end of the Champions League Final match between Real Madrid and Liverpool at the Olimpiyskiy Stadium in Kiev, Ukraine, in 2018. Real Madrid won 3-1. | AP Photo Pavel Golovkin) “As always Manchester City and Chelsea have flexed their financial muscle and have bought well in the market. I expect them to be our biggest threats, however Manchester United have also done some tidy business, especially in areas of the squad (attack and defence).” He also hopes that the Reds can strengthen the team with an attacking player before the transfer window closes at the end of August. “I still think we’re short of a decent goalscoring midfielder or at least someone that can challenge Roberto Firmino, who had a reasonably poor season and whose output seems to be diminishing as he gets older.

“Coupled by the fact that Mohammed Salah and Sadio Mane are both due to join up with their respective national teams at Afcon 2022 in January, I think we definitely need a new attacking player.” Joburg-based Manchester United fan Bhavesh Ravjee expects United to challenge for the title this season, having finished behind champions Manchester City last season. “I think United will improve from last season. They’ve strengthened on the wing and centre back which is two of the three places I would’ve liked signings. I would’ve liked a defensive midfielder but Scott McTominay and Fred should mature and be more consistent.”

Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes reacts during their FA Cup fifth round soccer match against Derby County at Pride Park in Derby on Thursday. Photo: Rui Vieira/AP Ravjee is also delighted by United’s transfer activity this window, with the club having so far brought in Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho, and Real Madrid’s Raphael Varane. “I’m very pleased with the signings. Varane’s profile speaks for itself and I believe he’d be a great partner to Harry Maguire, not writing off Victor Lindelof which will provide healthy competition.

“Sancho still has to prove himself in the league but if he continues where he left off from Dortmund, we know we’ve got a world class player.” Arsenal fan Jacques Johaar hopes that his team break into the top four, despite a woeful finish last season. The Gunners finished in eighth place last season, and started this season with a loss to newcomers Brentford FC.

“My expectation is for Arsenal to play better football, to get results and make the top four. Last season was one to forget. We played bad football and had no consistency,” said Johaar. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta gestures during the English FA Cup match between Arsenal and Leeds United at the Emirates Stadium in London last year. | AP Photo Kirsty Wigglesworth “We have made a few nice signings, which gives us a bit of depth, but I still feel we need a few more signings, but we will see what happens.” Outsiders, Leicester City, who missed out on the top four last season, but ended the season by winning the FA Cup, will hope to secure Champions League football this season.

Super fan Bruce Nadin, who relocated from Leicester in the UK, and now lives in Cape Town, said he was optimistic about the season ahead. “Last season was the second greatest in our history. In the context of a condensed season and never ending injury crisis, our top five finish and FA Cup win was nothing short of remarkable. “Not quite a shock of 2016 proportions, but not far. There are good reasons to be optimistic once again.

“The club has a leadership that is the envy of world football, our recruitment has been exceptional, and we've kept our major talents including the coach. There is no doubt we go into this season better equipped to compete in Europe and the Premier League. Another top six finish and a strong run in the Europa League would once again make for a very positive season.” Nadin, who previously worked for the Foxes as a chaplain for four years, said he was delighted by the club’s transfer activity. “The signing of Boubakary Soumare from Lille and the return of Dewsbury Hall from a very successful loan at Luton last season means that we are not so reliant on the formidable duo of Wilfred Ndidi and Youri Tielemans.

“Up front we are significantly stronger than at the beginning of last season. The emergence of Kelechi Iheanacho and the signing of Patson Daka means we take some of the load off the effervescent Jamie Vardy. Leicester City’s Jamie Vardy celebrates scoring a goal. | Action Images via Reuters Andrew Boyers “We have a wealth of talent available at full back too (Ricardo, Castagne, Ricardo, Bertrand, Thomas). Our only area of concern is centre back where the loss of Wesley Fofana (broken leg) in pre-season is a huge blow to him and our top four ambitions. “At just 20 years of age he is already one of the best centre backs in the world. I’m hoping this injury does not impact his long term development. He’s the most exciting young player I have ever seen at our club. We’ve also commenced the season without the criminally underrated Jonny Evans due to injury.

“I still can’t believe Man Utd sold him, but kept Jones and Smalling. At £3.5m Evans is one of the greatest signings in our club’s history. “A swift return is crucial to our season’s ambitions. Most of our fans would like to see us sign a top class right winger. Not sure we have the budget, but it could make all the difference.” Fans top four predictions:

Nathan Venter, Manchester City fan Manchester City, Chelsea, Liverpool, Man United Chelsea fan Leesharn Rose. Supplied image. Leesharn Rose, Chelsea fan

Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool LFC fan Elli Lechtman. Supplied image. Elli Lechtman, Liverpool FC fan Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea, Manchester United

Man Utd fan Bhavesh Ravjee. Supplied image. Bhavesh Ravjee, Manchester United fan Manchester United, Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea Arsenal fan Jacques Johaar. Supplied image. Jacques Johaar, Arsenal Fan