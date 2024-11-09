Fearless ageing: Pieter-Dirk Uys discusses life, love, and laughter

PIETER-Dirk Uys, a beloved figure in South African theatre, has spent decades using humour as a weapon against fear and ignorance. In a recent candid conversation on The Rocktirement Podcast series created by Circle Senior Living, Pieter-Dirk opened up about the transformative power of laughter, the wisdom of ageing, and his unrelenting advocacy for social causes. His reflections provide a heartfelt reminder of the importance of living authentically, facing fears head-on, and cherishing the present moment. Few lives capture the essence of resilience, humour, and commitment to social change quite like that of Pieter-Dirk Uys. In a recent episode of the Rocktirement Podcast, created by Circle Senior Living, Pieter-Dirk shares his extraordinary journey, from fearless satirist under apartheid to beloved national icon, using laughter as a force for good. With candid reflections, he speaks of the transformative power of humour in dark times, the profound wisdom he has gathered over the years, and his mission to stand against fear and ignorance. This deeply moving conversation offers insight into the life of a man who has not only entertained generations but has also boldly challenged the status quo. He reminds us of the beauty in ageing, the courage to face life’s struggles, and the joy of living authentically.

Finding Light In Darker Times Born in 1945 in Cape Town, Pieter-Dirk Uys is recognised as one of South Africa’s most prominent cultural figures. He began his career in theatre, quickly gaining fame for his sharp wit and fearless approach to political and social commentary. During the apartheid era, he employed satire to critique the government, emerging as a vocal opponent of the oppressive regime. His most notable character, Evita Bezuidenhout, a fictional Afrikaner socialite, satirised the absurdities of apartheid and later became a symbol of post-apartheid South Africa. For Pieter-Dirk, humour is not merely entertainment, it is a powerful mechanism for disarming fear and navigating life’s darkest moments. In the podcast, the entertainer reflects on how humour is a vital tool for confronting life’s challenges. He explains, “Humour isn’t just about jokes. It’s about facing fear head-on and laughing at it so it becomes less intimidating. Fear is never taller than you, it only grows if you look away from it.”

Living and Loving in the Moment In his reflections on ageing, Pieter-Dirk articulates a powerful philosophy, “My year used to be 365 days, but now it’s just two - today and tomorrow. That’s all that matters now. If one’s baskets are full today, there is no need to worry about the future.” In a candid moment, Pieter-Dirk Uys discusses his relationship, saying, “I’m blessed to be married to a man 22 years younger than me. It means I’m 22 years younger than I really am!” His light-hearted yet profound reflection on love highlights how his partnership infuses vibrancy and joy into his life, challenging societal norms surrounding age and relationships.

This sentiment emphasises the importance of love in shaping attitudes toward ageing and retirement. Saving Lives Through Humour Pieter-Dirk’s influence extends beyond satire. He has been a steadfast advocate for HIV/AIDS education, using humour to dismantle stigmas and promote awareness. His advocacy efforts have touched millions, reaching school children and communities across South Africa.

Pieter-Dirk and Gidon Novick. Picture: Supplied. Throughout the years, he has maintained his status as a crucial cultural figure, employing humour to tackle challenging issues and question societal norms. Today, he continues to perform, write, and advocate for various social causes, reinforcing his legacy as a fearless voice for change. One of his most significant contributions has been his activism during the HIV/AIDS crisis. He recalls, “When HIV/AIDS came, I feared it deeply. But I took that fear and turned it into advocacy. I spoke to millions of kids, saying what no one else wanted to say.” His courageous approach to education has had a lasting impact on public health awareness, cementing his reputation as an outspoken advocate willing to confront uncomfortable topics. Challenging Stereotypes to ‘Rock’ Retirement

Pieter-Dirk also emphasises the importance of valuing the wisdom of older generations, expressing, “We ignore the wisdom of older people at our own peril. There’s a treasure trove of experience in ageing that young people must not overlook.” This message serves as a powerful reminder for younger audiences to appreciate and learn from the insights of their elders, particularly in a society that often marginalises the contributions of older individuals. Pieter-Dirk’s appearance on Circle Senior Living’s recently launched Rocktirement Podcast offers a unique glimpse into the mindset of a man who consistently challenges stereotypes. On the subject of retirement and ageing, Pieter-Dirk believes that retirement signifies not a time to slow down, but rather a redirection toward what truly matters: love, advocacy, courage, and present living. His perspective resonates with the podcast’s mission to inspire listeners to view retirement as a new chapter brimming with potential rather than a conclusion.

“I found Pieter-Dirk’s philosophy around life and how humour can be such a powerful weapon to disarm and change mindsets, so inspiring. Just like Ruda and Dr Ali Bacher, it is abundantly clear that Pieter-Dirk is still living with purpose and joie de vivre in his later years, which reinforces what we are trying to achieve through this podcast series and the Circle Senior Living offering that looks to challenge outdated stereotypes around retirement and ageing. Despite this being such a newly launched podcast series, we are already seeing massive engagement around the interviews thanks to the three truly phenomenal South