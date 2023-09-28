Johannesburg - In celebration of its upcoming programming slate, E! – the multi-platform brand dedicated to all things pop culture from NBCUniversal International Networks & Direct-to-Consumer (NBCUIN & DTC) – hosted a “Feel Good TV” brunch in Johannesburg, this week.
At the event, hosted by Anele Mdoda, E! revealed the impressive line-up of programming coming to the channel in October, as well as a new brand campaign for the channel.
Mdoda stunned in a pink number, while she described the upcoming content as “exciting and super feel-good!”.
Viewers across Africa can look forward to a brand new series, Black Pop: Celebrating the Power of Black Culture and House of Villains,, as well as fan favourites Botched and Million Dollar Listing New York returning with new seasons, all premièring next month.
Guests, including Msizi James, Karishma Ramdev, Tansey Coetzee, Mimi Mahlasela, Prev Reddy, Abigail Visagie, Margo Fargo, Karabo Didi, Taryn Louch and Gina Myers, were treated to a themed brunch at the newly opened EL&N café at Mall of Africa, with the feel-good experience completed with gift bags filled with fragrance from Guess and cosmetics from Revlon.
E! is available on DStv Channel 124 across Africa and is now available to DStv Access viewers. This means new viewers to the channel can also enjoy seasons one to four of Celebrity Game Night, hosted by Mdoda, with team captains Ayanda Thabethe and Jason Goliath, joined by an array of local comedians, musicians, actors and media personalities in each episode.
Feel-good programming on E! this October includes:
Black Pop: Celebrating the Power of Black Culture: E!, in partnership with NBC News Studios and Unanimous Media, explores the influence of black culture and how perseverance, excellence and an undeniable impact through music, television, sports and film have changed culture forever. Executive produced by Stephen Curry and narrated by La La Anthony, the special event Black Pop: Celebrating the Power of Black Culture, is set to premiere on E! on Sunday, October 1, at 7.05pm.
Botched (Season 8): The ultimate doctor duo returns to take on some of the most complex cases to date, all while keeping the laughs rolling with their beloved bromance and banter. In a fresh new office, the doctors consult with a series of hopeful patients as they unveil catastrophic trauma due to past surgeries gone wrong, birth defects and horrific accidents. The eighth season of Botched airs on E! across Africa on Sundays at 6.10 PM from October 8.
Million Dollar Listing New York (Season 9): The latest season of Million Dollar Listing New York will premiere on October 15 at 5.15pm, with returning agents Ryan Serhant, Fredrik Eklund, Steve Gold and Tyler Whitman, plus newcomer Kirsten Jordan; a top-selling agent and mom of three, Kirsten joins as the first female broker for the series. This season, the agents navigate the uncertainties of a New York City market rocked by the Covid-19 crisis. Facing unprecedented obstacles, Ryan, Steve, Fredrik, Tyler and Kirsten have to think outside of the box as they tackle new business ventures, adjust to working remotely, juggle high-end clientele, and more.
House of Villains: E! brings together ten iconic and infamous reality television villains under one roof for the new competition elimination series. Hosted by Joel McHale, the series will premiere with a 75-minute super-sized episode on October 29 at 7.05pm. Hailing from some of the most popular reality-TV franchises, these notorious villains meet their match as they must outsmart, out-manipulate and out-scheme each other through a series of challenges in order to win a $200 000 (R3 837 400) cash prize and the title of “America’s Ultimate Supervillain".