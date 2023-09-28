Johannesburg - In celebration of its upcoming programming slate, E! – the multi-platform brand dedicated to all things pop culture from NBCUniversal International Networks & Direct-to-Consumer (NBCUIN & DTC) – hosted a “Feel Good TV” brunch in Johannesburg, this week. At the event, hosted by Anele Mdoda, E! revealed the impressive line-up of programming coming to the channel in October, as well as a new brand campaign for the channel.

Mdoda stunned in a pink number, while she described the upcoming content as “exciting and super feel-good!”. Viewers across Africa can look forward to a brand new series, Black Pop: Celebrating the Power of Black Culture and House of Villains,, as well as fan favourites Botched and Million Dollar Listing New York returning with new seasons, all premièring next month. Guests, including Msizi James, Karishma Ramdev, Tansey Coetzee, Mimi Mahlasela, Prev Reddy, Abigail Visagie, Margo Fargo, Karabo Didi, Taryn Louch and Gina Myers, were treated to a themed brunch at the newly opened EL&N café at Mall of Africa, with the feel-good experience completed with gift bags filled with fragrance from Guess and cosmetics from Revlon.

E! is available on DStv Channel 124 across Africa and is now available to DStv Access viewers. This means new viewers to the channel can also enjoy seasons one to four of Celebrity Game Night, hosted by Mdoda, with team captains Ayanda Thabethe and Jason Goliath, joined by an array of local comedians, musicians, actors and media personalities in each episode. Feel-good programming on E! this October includes: Black Pop: Celebrating the Power of Black Culture: E!, in partnership with NBC News Studios and Unanimous Media, explores the influence of black culture and how perseverance, excellence and an undeniable impact through music, television, sports and film have changed culture forever. Executive produced by Stephen Curry and narrated by La La Anthony, the special event Black Pop: Celebrating the Power of Black Culture, is set to premiere on E! on Sunday, October 1, at 7.05pm.