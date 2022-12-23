Festive season: How SA celebs plan to celebrate Christmas

Johannesburg - It’s Christmas tomorrow and here is what some of our celebrities will be doing this Christmas, what treats they are looking forward to tucking into and what they’d like from Santa Claus. Nicole Meyer- International model

Story continues below Advertisement

I’ll be spending it with my friends here in the UK. A wholesome countryside British experience! I would love something simple and memorable for Christmas and I am so looking forward to a lovely roast and of course some salted caramel chocolates. Lead singer Francois van Coke and lead guitarist, Jedd Kossew, from Van Coke Cartel, belt out rock riffs at the Splashy Fen Music festival. l SHELLEY KJONSTAD Francois van Coke: Musician

I’ll be spending Christmas with my family at home. I’ll be touring before and after Christmas, so I’ll be enjoying the downtime with my family in Bellville. We will probably be braaing most of the time around Christmas. Father Christmas is bringing me Airpod Pro’s and new old-school Nikes. I’m trying to cut down on the sweets a bit this December, but I will be hanging around the fire and braaing most of December and January.

Story continues below Advertisement

Rapper Jack Parow. l DAVID RITCHIE Jack Parow: Musician I’ll be spending my Christmas with lekker mense having a lekker braai and a lekker time. Then pass out in front of the TV cause I ate WAY too much. As I always say this time of the year, because my touring schedule is EXTRA hectic… I would like a good night’s rest… and maybe like a leopard print plane.

Story continues below Advertisement

I cannot wait to eat my mom’s cooking… can't wait… like I said, I always eat way way way way too much; can’t help it! Everyone loves their mamma se kos! Musician Angie oeh Angie oeh: Musician I'll be travelling to Cape Town this year. Just chilling with my girlfriend, my best friend (aka Valkie Van Coke ) and his wife. I'm there for shows so I'm still pushing!

I would definitely love an electric guitar, or a new mic for recording because mine ain't that good. Otherwise just time well spent with people I love. I eat anything that looks good. Christmas food is always helluva nice! The thing I'm looking forward to the most is wearing ugly Christmas sweaters with my girlfriend. Actress Jane de Wet. Supplied image. Jane De Wet: Actress

I'm blessed to have most of my family here in Cape town with me! So we'll be spending the day braaing, swimming and being merry! I'm with Sandra Bullock in “Miss Congeniality”: world peace. I just want world peace. Until then, I'll settle for a good book. Preferably Deon Meyer. I always look forward to my mom's roasted potatoes. (Yes, they are better than your mom's.)

Actor Stevel Marc. l CORNE DU PLESSIS Stevel Marc: Actor Work permitting, and if all goes accordingly, I’ll spend Christmas in Jamaica, followed by ringing in the New Year in Mexico. Otherwise, I’ll be in Joburg. All I want is the gift of life and good health. Materially, I’m not big on Christmas gifts, but I do have my eyes on a Sony PS5.

I want food. Lots of food. Modelling over the years meant much time away from Jamaica. Because it was always a planned trip that I couldn’t always afford. So, a tradition of mine is to visit four or five friends’ homes from different countries, and we exchange food. ActressTiffany Barbuzano. Supplied image. Tiffany Barbuzano: Actress We’ll be staying right here in Jozi. I absolutely love Christmas in Joburg. It’s so much quieter than the rest of the year (because loads of Joburgers migrate to the coast).

I’m all about the chilling out over the Christmas period and jostling for a spot on a beach seems like way too much… so we’re looking forward to lots of pool parties, night swimming, Christmas carols, dancing in the rain of the late afternoon Joburg thunderstorms and time with our friends and family. We were lucky enough to spend some time in Cape Town in September so we got our “holiday” early :). I absolutely LOVE Christmas and love giving gifts… It's definitely one of my love languages. So honestly, whatever Father Christmas gives me, I’ll be grateful for. My greatest joy is giving though… and seeing the looks of happiness on my children’s face on Christmas morning is my favourite.

There’s often so much emphasis placed on negative things in the world today. I’m all about keeping the magic alive! And Christmas is magical for me. I’m all about consistency over perfection so Christmas is a time for us to enjoy all the mince pies and Christmas cakes and other fancy things, because we deserve them! Balance is key though, so I try my best to make sure I’m still moving my body and getting my steps in. A treat for me is honouring myself through making sure to get the yummy things, but at the same time making sure I keep my goals in mind. Eugene Khoza. Supplied image. Eugene Khoza: Comedian

I will be with my family since it's the first official one outside of Covid-19. I have already had my Christmas gift of going and performing in New York City. I am definitely looking forward to tons of home-made cookies and ginger beer. Sports presenter Robert Marawa. Supplied image. Robert Marawa: Sports Presenter

I will be spending Christmas with family. I try to spend as much time with them throughout the year, but I cherish our time together as a family more over the Christmas period. Aside from the memoir that Mandy Weiner and I published this year. I wish the same every year – more life and it’s wondrous adventures for my loved ones. Treats affect the waistline badly, so I have passed on that privilege to my son LOL!

Enhle Mbali. l INSTAGRAM Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa – Actress I’ll be spending time with my sons and family. Christmas is always about experience for me and the treats. I go really hard with regards to planning activities and food. The games!! 30 seconds, Jenga , Russian roulette and heads up will be the order of the day. If I told you what I really want for Christmas I would be in a bit of trouble LOL, but my second option is a holiday home in Mykonos, Greece.

I am looking forward to all the Christmas treats. I enjoy hosting and usually can't eat until all the dust has selected, in a silent space and calm after the storm; it's me and all the leftovers. Can't wait for that. Elana Afrika-Bredenkamp. Supplied image. Elana Afrika-Bredenkamp: radio personality For us, any reason to jump on an airplane or to see our parents or see our family is a very festive occasion and usually one with a lot of gratitude, charity and giving gifts.

We don’t leave festivities and gratitude to the festive season and it’s something we do throughout the year. The festive season comes with a whole bunch of traditions. On the 22nd of December, we invite close friends over where I make the turkey and some of my friends, who are professional chefs, bring some dishes and we enjoy lunch on the veranda. Around the 23rd we have a picnic for the kids, on the 24th we visit a farm we love. On Christmas morning, we exchange gifts with our ouma and oupas. My parents go to church in the morning. We make music around the piano after that and we always have a festive tea at our house every Christmas afternoon.

Zakes Bantwini. Supplied image. Zakes Bantwini: Grammy-nominated singer and producer My team and I will be on the road for most of this season at various shows – including Ballito BIG Week where I will be performing my homecoming show on 1 January 2023! Those who would like to know where to find me can have a look on my Instagram for a gig guide. When it comes to Christmas, however, I like to spend it with my family, my wife Nandi and my kids, either just at home or while getting up to a fun holiday activity.

Kriya Gangiah. Supplied image. Kriya Gangiah: TV and radio personality For us, Christmas time is about the family. It’s a time to forget about the stresses of the year and spend some time with loved ones. This year is we’re doing a traditional South African Christmas braai with the family at home,” the F1 Track This podcast host shares.

Carol Ofori. l SUPPLIED Carol Ofori: Author and radio personality This is the first Christmas in years we are celebrating without lockdown so I am super excited! My family is coming to visit and it’s going to be a beautiful one. I am cooking Christmas lunch and I am going to make a whole array of delicious meals from scratch!

If this was “Come Dine With Me”, I would totally be winning because everything will be made from scratch. I am praying for good weather in Durban because it hasn’t been great for the past couple of years and we love to spend the day outside by the pool with good people and good food, opening up presents. I love spending time with my kids and extended family and enjoying the love and remembering that Christ was born on this day. Claire Johnston of Mango Groove. Supplied image. Claire Johnston: Lead singer of Mango Groove Most of the band will be with our families or close friends catching our collective breath before a crazy end of the year with back-to-back gigs.

Jethro Tait. l INSTAGRAM Jethro Tait: Musician Being from Cape Town, I usually go down to spend the festive season with my family. This year, I’ve decided to stay in Johannesburg and spend the holidays with my girlfriend. We have only ever spent one Christmas together, so I’m looking forward to making some festive season memories with her. I am excited to be doing the little things like baking Christmas cookies and watching cheesy Christmas movies before the craziness of 2023 starts.