Finland gives the nod to ATB curriculum certification developed by Afrika Tikkun Bambani education alliance

Johannesburg - In a significant achievement for the education sector, the ATB curriculum, developed and implemented by Afrika Tikkun Bambanani (ATB), has received certification from Education Alliance Finland, placing it at the forefront of Early Childhood Development (ECD) in South Africa. The certification, granted by one of the leading authorities in educational excellence, reinforces ATB’s commitment to delivering top-quality education and positions them as trailblazers in the field.

Afrika Tikkun, a renowned South African non-profit organisation, has been instrumental in implementing the ATB curriculum across 150 rural and underprivileged ECD centres throughout the country. Close to 10 000 children have already benefited from this innovative curriculum, experiencing a transformative learning journey that nurtures their cognitive, emotional, and social development. Commenting on this milestone, ATB CEO Theresa Michael expressed her pride and excitement, and said: "Receiving certification from Education Alliance Finland is a testament to our dedication to providing South African children with the highest standard of education.

“We are delighted that through our implementation of the ATB curriculum, we have been able to impact the lives of thousands of children, empowering them to thrive and succeed." The ATB curriculum, inspired by the renowned Finnish education model, goes beyond traditional classroom instruction, promoting a holistic approach to early childhood education. By incorporating play-based learning, social-emotional development, and critical thinking skills, the curriculum aims to equip children with the essential foundations for lifelong learning. Furthermore, the implementation of the ATB curriculum has not only benefited the children but also the educators involved. Over 800 teachers have been up-skilled through the comprehensive professional development programme, enhancing their teaching methodologies and pedagogical approaches that align with the Department of Education and CAPS Framework.

Board member, Tessa Forman, also emphasised the significance of this achievement. “This certification underscores our position as leaders in the ECD sector. By implementing the ATB curriculum in collaboration with our dedicated educators, we have seen first-hand the positive impact it has on the growth and development of our children. “We remain committed to expanding our reach and providing even more ECD centres and teachers with the tools they need to deliver exceptional education.”

She said ATB continued to work tirelessly to revolutionise early childhood education across South Africa. Through curriculum review and certification from Education Alliance Finland, and the successful implementation of the ATB curriculum, they were setting a new standard of excellence in ECD, ensuring that all children have access to high-quality education that prepares them for a bright future. With the certification from Education Alliance Finland, ATB has solidified its reputation as a driving force in South Africa’s ECD landscape. By integrating global best practices with local expertise, ATB continued to pave the way for a brighter future for South African children.

“ATB, as a dedicated wing of Afrika Tikkun, remains committed to upholding the organisation’s Cradle to Career model, which places education at the forefront of its mission. In following the visionary footsteps of founders Bertie Lubner and Nelson Mandela, ATB recognises the paramount importance of education in transforming the lives of South African children and communities.” The Cradle to Career model adopted by Afrika Tikkun, ensures that education is not viewed in isolation but as part of a larger framework encompassing health, nutrition, social support, after school support, and skills development. This integrated approach recognised the multi-faceted needs of children and addresses them holistically to maximise their potential and empower them for a successful future.