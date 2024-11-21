Five essential exercises to get you back on track

If you haven’t laced up your running shoes in years but feel the itch to hit the pavement again, it’s essential to build a solid foundation before diving back in. Running demands strength, stability, and endurance, particularly in your lower body and core. Here are five crucial exercises to help you regain the necessary strength and stability, ensuring a smooth and injury-free transition back to running. 1. Split Squats: Bulgarian or Regular

Split squats, whether Bulgarian or regular, are key to building lower body strength and balance. This unilateral exercise mimics the single-leg action of running, strengthening your quads, hamstrings, and glutes. Bulgarian split squats, with the back foot elevated, add intensity, while regular split squats or lunges are great for beginners. To step up the challenge, try jump lunges for added benefits. 2. Squats: Barbell or Bodyweight Jump Squats Squats are essential for building power in your quads, hamstrings, glutes, and core. Barbell squats, with added weight, are ideal for developing the strength needed for running. If you’re not ready for weights, bodyweight squats or jump squats are excellent alternatives. Jump squats, in particular, help build explosive power, which can translate to faster running speeds.

3. Single-Leg Romanian Deadlifts (RDL) Single-leg Romanian deadlifts are crucial for strengthening your hamstrings and improving balance. This exercise targets the glutes and lower back, essential areas for stabilising your pelvis during running. Training one leg at a time helps correct muscle imbalances and enhances running efficiency, reducing injury risk. 4. Step-Ups

Step-ups are a simple yet effective exercise for building leg strength and coordination. They mimic the upward motion of running, preparing your legs for the repetitive action. Start with bodyweight step-ups on a bench or platform, and progress to holding dumbbells as you build strength. 5. Planks or Bird Dogs A strong core is vital for maintaining proper running form and preventing injury. Planks engage your entire core, while bird dogs are perfect for beginners, building core strength while improving balance. Both exercises will help you stabilise your pelvis, reducing the risk of lower back pain.