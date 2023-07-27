Five nutritious foods to combat chronic stress in the workplace

Johannesburg - In today’s fast-paced work environment, chronic stress has become a prevalent issue due to long hours and demanding schedules. This lifestyle often leads to detrimental health, particularly relating to employees’ dietary choices, as time constraints push them towards unhealthy options. Founder of Newtricion Wellness Dieticians, Omy Naidoo, said chronic stress can arise from various sources, such as work pressure, relationship problems, financial difficulties, or ongoing health issues. The prolonged activation of the body’s stress response can result in fatigue, insomnia, anxiety, depression, a weakened immune system, and an increased risk of chronic diseases.

The Global Organization for Stress reports that about 80% of workers experience work-related stress, which can adversely affect workplace productivity when employees’ health deteriorates. “It is crucial for employees to make conscious decisions and incorporate stress-fighting foods into their daily routines to mitigate the risks associated with chronic stress,” Naidoo said. Here are five foods employees should consider incorporating into their diets to reduce work stress: Nutrient-dense fruits and vegetables:

Fresh fruits and vegetables should be the cornerstone of a stress-reducing diet. Dark leafy greens such as spinach and kale, with colourful berries, citrus fruits, and cruciferous vegetables, are particularly beneficial due to their essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that combat stress’s harmful effects on the body. Omega-3 Fatty Acids: Fatty fish such as salmon, sardines, and mackerel, rich in omega-3 fatty acids, have shown positive impacts on stress reduction. These healthy fats possess anti-inflammatory properties and can help balance mood by supporting the production of neurotransmitters. Plant-based options such as walnuts, chia seeds, and flax seeds also provide omega-3 fatty acids that reduce inflammation and promote brain health.

Complex Carbohydrates: Whole grains, including whole wheat bread, brown rice, quinoa, and oats, provide a steady release of energy and help stabilise blood sugar levels, which tend to fluctuate under stress. These complex carbohydrates are rich in fibre, vitamins, and minerals, promoting a sense of fullness and sustained energy throughout the day. Healthy snacks and herbal teas: Prioritising healthy snacks such as nuts, seeds, Greek yoghurt, and home-made granola bars over sugary office treats can combat stress. Additionally, herbal teas such as chamomile, lavender, and green tea have calming properties that alleviate stress and promote relaxation.

Lean proteins: Opting for lean protein sources such as chicken, fish, tofu, beans, and legumes play a crucial role in stress reduction. These foods stabilise blood sugar levels, provide satiety, and contain amino acids necessary for neurotransmitter production, promoting a positive mood. Naidoo emphasised that small steps towards a healthier diet could lead to significant improvements in stress management and long-term well-being.