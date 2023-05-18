Four steps to better digestion to help you look and feel your best

Joburg - Feeling sluggish after meals? This could be a symptom of digestive and overall gut health. And as we age, our digestive system slows down and becomes less efficient. This can lead to constipation, as well as other digestive problems.

Additionally, the muscles in the digestive tract may weaken, making it harder for food to move through the system. Reuterina, a daily immune health probiotic, has provided four simple steps to boost your digestion. 1. Eat a balanced diet Foods such as wholewheat products, quinoa, brown rice, legumes, leafy greens like kale, almonds, walnuts, seeds and fruits with edible skins are high in fibre, which helps to keep your digestion regular and prevent constipation.