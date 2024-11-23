Frederick Chauke named National Driver of the Year, showcasing unparalleled truck driving skills

Frederick Chauke (26), a truck driver from Tembisa, celebrated a milestone in his career journey after being crowned National Driver of the Year in Gauteng. Triumphing over more than 1 400 competitors from the Shoprite Group, Chauke's outstanding performance behind the wheel of a sixteen-wheeler truck has earned him a place in the spotlight as one of South Africa's most talented drivers.

Originally from Malele in Limpopo, Chauke embarked on his journey with Shoprite in 2021 through a learnership programme. By 2022, he had cemented his position as a valued member of the team, showcasing his exceptional potential right from the outset. Chauke’s passion for driving can be traced back to his father, a former truck driver for the South African government. “My father was a truck driver for over ten years. He used to take me on trips during school holidays and showed me what it meant to be a great driver,” Chauke recounts.

He says his father's legacy is a driving force behind Chauke's ambition; after all, he too had once won a truck driving competition in Cape Town back in 1997, a feat that fills his son with pride. “Now a pensioner, my father is very proud of me,” Chauke adds, reflecting on the dedication and pressure that comes with the profession. The competition he faced this year was stiff, and recognition of the incredible skills around him left him with butterflies: “I was nervous about the competition, not because I doubted myself, but because I knew how experienced the other 12 finalists were,” he explained.

Chauke credits his father with instilling the importance of responsibility in driving, an ethos he upholds in every journey. The National Driver of the Year competition serves as a gala showcasing the best in the industry, acknowledging the dedicated drivers responsible for transporting essential goods across the continent. The Shoprite Group’s fleet, comprising of 1,111 trucks and 1,491 trailers, relies heavily on their prowess.