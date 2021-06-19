From Italian stallions, the English lads and the superstars, here are some of the hottest footballers at Euro 2020

Johannesburg - France might be the favourites to win the Uefa Euros 2020 but if you are looking for more than just fancy footwork, here is a list of some of the hottest footballers at this year’s tournament. From Italian stallions, the English lads and the superstars, there is something for everyone’s taste. Jack Grealish

Widely and quite controversially regarded as the modern-day David Beckham, this will be the England attacking midfielder’s first major tournament. While he is set to be a hit on the field, the Aston Villa captain has already earned a name for himself for all things not football. His slick haircut, minuscule shin pads, massive calves and mysterious enigma certainly has hearts racing across the globe. England’s Jack Grealish. Picture: Instagram Cristiano Ronaldo CR7, as he is affectionately known, needs no introduction. The Portuguese captain might be 36-years-old this year but he is arguably one of the best footballers to play the game.

CR7, the most followed athlete on social media. Picture: Instagram. But the five-time Ballon d'Or winner’s striking good looks has also made him an international household name and has even modelled for the likes of Tag Heuer, Clear Hair Care, and Nike. Ronaldo is also the most followed athlete on social media, with a whopping 450 million followers in total. Olivier Giroud France's Olivier Giroud celebrates scoring a goal REUTERS/Benoit Tessier If eye-candy is what you enjoy in your football, then the France striker is hard to miss. The World Cup winner has for years graced the cover of prestigious magazines and has worked with the likes of Puma and Hugo Boss. And with that chiselled jawline, perfect beard, dark features and the way he hears that Les Blues kit, it is not hard to see why.

Lorenzo Insigne Napoli's forward Lorenzo Insigne Photo: Ciro Fusco/ANSA via AP Italians are known for their style and swag and Lorenzo Insigne is no different. Another footballer who takes pride in his grooming with his immaculate beard and hair so perfect not even a full game can dishevel. His mediterranean, olive complexion also adds to his allure. Marcus Rashford

England and Manchester United star Marcus Rashford. Picture: Instagram. Mr Marcus Rashford MBE is the definition of beauty inside and out. The England and Manchester United forward has obvious good looks and is acclaimed for those perfect abs but his devotion to feeding the UK’s underprivileged children and even co-writing a book to inspire his nation’s youngsters to read is only more evidence of his beautiful heart. Yannick Carrasco The Belgian footballer and Atlético Madrid star is acclaimed on social media for his playful personality and charm and apart from his impressive skills on the pitch, he is a natural in front of the camera. Another footballer who takes pride in his appearance and those piercing eyes don’t hurt either.

Leroy Sane Germany’s Leroy Sane. Photo: Reuters/Wolfgang Rattay. No matter what hairstyle the German winger sports, he wears it to perfection. His dashing smile and strong hairline, caramel complexion and undisputed talent makes him one to watch during these Euros. Victor Lindelöf