’Game-changing campaign’ aims to rid Joburg streets of potholes

Joburg drivers will soon have one less problem to contend with when they make their way onto the city’s roads.

In the next few months, our roads are set to be free of all potholes, thanks to a game-changing campaign launched by the City of Johannesburg, Dialdirect Insurance and Discovery Insure.

The trio this week launched the Pothole Patrol campaign, which is aimed at managing the repair of potholes throughout the city.

The initiative, which relies heavily on data analytics, kicked off this week and will prioritise roads that are more frequently used.

While Joburg has battled with a pothole problem for several years, the Pothole Patrol campaign believes they have a solution that will end pothole problems in the city for good.

“The Pothole Patrol will assist with the City’s pothole backlog, in a unique data-driven initiative,” said Anton Ossip, CEO of Discovery Insure.

“It officially began on Monday, and will prioritise roads that are more frequently used, impacting more users and thereby causing more damage.”

He added that a smartphone app is also being developed so that residents can report potholes.

While Ossip wasn’t able to quantify the exact number of potholes in the city currently, he knows they face an enormous task ahead.

From Left to Right: Dialdirect's Bradley Du Chenne, Joburg Mayor Geoff Makhubo, and Discovery Insure Chief Executive Officer, Anton Ossip, at the launch of Pothole Patrol in Lenasia.

“In Johannesburg, not a day goes by without a pothole encounter,” said Ossip. “While it’s difficult to pin down the exact amount, it’s safe to say that there are thousands of them.

“We plan on making a considerable dent in reducing the backlog and making our roads safe for motorists.”

For the last few years, Joburg’s pothole problem has become increasingly worrying, with potholes contributing to hundreds of accidents each year.

“They are a major problem causing much damage and destruction,” said Ossip. “This initiative will contribute to reducing the frequency and severity of road accidents across the city for insured and uninsured drivers alike.”

“The insurers seek to align with international road safety standards. This initiative supports the United Nations Road-Safety strategy titled ‘A Partnership for Safer Journeys’ established in 2019.”

Anneli Retief, the Head of Dialdirect Insurance, said the Pothole Patrol would be working hard to ensure that all potholes are fixed.

“It’s difficult to determine the exact number of potholes, however, what we can say is that we are all hard at work, and will continue this good work for as long as it takes. We’re proud to support the Joburg Roads Agency with this important initiative that we have no doubt will make our roads safer for everyone.”

She added that the superior technology will ensure that potholes don't open up easily.

“We are certain that our pothole repair technology is superior. In fact, many of the potholes that were repaired by The Pothole Brigade, an initiative launched by Dialdirect a decade ago are still intact and going strong.”

She says an existing maintenance backlog and the Covid-19 lockdown had added to the bad pothole problem in the province.

Anneli Retief, the Head of Dialdirect Insurance, said the Pothole Patrol would be working hard to ensure that all potholes are fixed. Picture: ANA Photographers/African News Agency(ANA)

“This has caused ‘massive potholes’ across the province – thousands of them. We had to step up and step in to assist. We encourage motorists to drive right and in turn, they can get cash back every month. But how can motorists drive right when our roads are deteriorating. This partnership is a win-win for all.”

Meanwhile, Joburg Mayor, Geoff Makhubo said he was delighted with the launch of the Pothole Patrol.

“We have no doubt that this joint initiative with private sector support is the boost we need to fix road infrastructure in the city. We are confident that this is a game-changer in resolving the scourge on our roads.

“It is important to note that due to the vast expanse of the City’s road infrastructure and the backlog created over time through various reasons including an increase in road traffic and worsening weather conditions, it may take time for a logged pothole to be repaired,” added Makhubo.

Makhubo said the aim is to improve the city’s road infrastructure over the next 120 days.

"We have 120 days of accelerated service delivery, and part of that is to close all potholes and resurface where we can and to improve the conditions of roads.”

Makhubo said the 120 days’ target is an attempt to raise the standard of service delivery in the city.

"My colleagues know that every day in the next 120 days we are walking the streets, street by street, block by block – we are improving our roads and the state of service delivery in our City of Johannesburg."

The Saturday Star