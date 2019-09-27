Gauteng faces risk of "major Day-Zero type event"







Professor Francois Engelbrecht Gauteng faces the risk of experiencing a major "Day Zero-type event”, the threat of which is increasing as the planet warms from climate change. “The biggest risk for us in our region economically is related to droughts,” explained Francois Engelbrecht, distinguished professor in climatology at the Global Change Institute at Wits University, last week. “The risk of multi-year droughts is on the increase in our region. Right now we’re seeing Day Zero events occurring across many parts of the Eastern Cape. We also face the possibility of a Day Zero-type drought in Gauteng – that risk is increasing as the planet is warming. I think few people realise how close we came to such an event at the end of the 2015/16 drought.” He is one of a team of internationally respected scientists behind a new paper, The Human Imperative of Stabilising Global Climate Change at 1.5°C, published in the journal Science, last week. It identifies southern Africa as one of 10 vulnerable potential climate change “hotspots” on the planet. “The climate change science tells us if we are going to be unsuccessful in restricting global warming to 1.5 or 2ºC, we will see an increase in frequency of these Day Zero event-type droughts, firstly in our winter rainfall region but eventually in our summer rainfall region,” he said.

“There is a major risk in terms of what this can mean for economic growth in our own country and disruptions in society. We came very, very close to Day Zero in Cape Town during the multi-year drought of 2015 to 2017.

“If you speak to my colleagues in Rand Water, they will always try to point out that even if all the Lesotho dams and all the mega-dams in eastern South Africa are 100% full, it gives us water for five years.

"That is our maximum water security. So all that you need to bring that system to the brink of another Day Zero event is a multi-year drought that lasts for three or four years. At the end of the 2015/2016 drought the Vaal Dam was below 20%....

“We run the risk of Gauteng not receiving its full supply or even any of its water from the Lesotho mega-dams. This requires more or less four to five years of drought.

"Unfortunately the science described in this paper shows the risk for that type of event is on the rise. And it will increase for every half a degree, or degree, that we’re adding to the system. Such a drought is already within the realm of possibility.”

Engelbrecht pointed out that there were many parts of rural South Africa “where you don’t have a Gariep dam, a Orange-Senqu river or Vaal River system that can help you out with water transfer systems. Communities are already running into Day Zero events”.

The study finds that the emergence of these potential climate change “hotspots” are emerging in areas where the risks are large and growing rapidly for a range of geographies and sectors. The Fynbos Biome is listed as another hotspot.

“In all cases these vulnerable regions show increasing risks as warming approaches 1.5ºC degrees Celsius and higher. Not all regions, however, face the same challenges,” says the study.

“In the Arctic for example, habitat loss is paramount, while changing temperature and precipitation regimes present primary risks in the Mediterranean, southern Africa, West Africa and the Sahel. These rapidly changing locations represent interactions across climate systems, ecosystems and socio-economic human systems are presented here to illustrate the extent to which risks can be avoided or reduced by achieving the 1.5ºC warming goal (as opposed to 2ºC)," said the study.

"Our region is warming at twice the global rate of temperature increase," explained Engelbrecht. "In Joburg, it is already 2ºC warmer than what it is supposed to be. In the summer of 2015/16, we’ve seen the warmest summer by far ever recorded in the region, the largest and unprecedented occurrence of heatwaves ever recorded.

“Since then we’ve had the Cape Town drought; we now have the drought that's already lasting for three years in the Northern Cape and the Eastern Cape. Climate science tells us the likelihood of these types of droughts to occur – the multi-year drought - is already three times higher because of the global warming that has already occurred.”

What does the future look like? “We’ll see further impacts in our region under 1.5ºC of global warming, we can't escape further warming. Over the interior this means more or less 3ºC for us. So we should expect an enhanced risk in our region in the first place of more frequent heatwave occurrences, that brings more frequent high fire-danger days and, unfortunately, these increases in heatwave events go along with the increased likelihood of multi-year droughts.

“With every half a degree or 1ºC of global warming we have, we are increasing the frequency of this, to the extent that the Science paper and the recent Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s Special Report states that if we should reach 3ºC Celsius of global warming that’s more or less 6ºC in our region.

“The maize crop in southern Africa is no longer sustainable. The livestock industry and the cattle industry in Botswana and the Northern Cape and Limpopo is no longer sustainable. We reach tipping points with many aspects of our agriculture," Engelbrecht said.

He is a lead author of the IPCC's Special Report on Global Warming of 1.5°C published in October 2018. The Science paper reviews the findings of this landmark report and assesses the latest scientific evidence of climate change impacts in a warming world, and the extent to which these impacts can be avoided and reduced through climate change mitigation.

Developing countries were especially vulnerable to climate change impacts, said Engelbrecht, and "among those to be affected most in terms of impacts on economic growth in the absence of strong climate change mitigation.

"The region has been warming drastically over the last five decades, at about twice the global rate of warming. Southern Africa is likely to become generally drier under low mitigation climate change futures."

Engelbrecht emphasises that by restricting global warming to 1.5°C future risks posed by droughts and heat-waves to the region can be reduced. At higher levels of global warming these risks are substantially higher, and more frequently occurring multi-year droughts may bring tipping points to the region in terms of water security, agriculture and livestock production.

"To restrict global warming to 1.5ºC during the course of this century we need to act immediately and very very strongly," he emphasised.

"The report says greenhouse gas emissions need to be reduced by 45% with respect to 2010 levels by the year 2030 and then we need to continue and need to reach carbon neutrality by the year 2050. The IPCC's Special Report and this Science paper makes the case this can still be done. It is still technically feasible in the presence of the right political will.

"The report never said this was going to be easy but even as we sit here today, the science says it can still be done."

"If we want to achieve restricting global warming to 1.5 ºC, it is going to require us to make sacrifices in the short term to ensure a sustainable planet, and in fact, promote economic growth for the next generation.

"It does mean that what I call the flashy lifestyle we have achieved in so many parts of the world today is no longer the type of lifestyle we should pursue. So, that means driving in a small car, making the right choices in terms of the types of products we use - we need to buy more environmentally friendly ones - and our diets, of course, will have to change ...

"This paper gives the numbers. We need to invest in the order of $3 trillion per year for next five decades to make this transition from fossil fuels to alternative sources of energy. The cost is in the order of a $100 trillion. The (Science) paper says there is a huge return on investment."

Over the next few decades, acting to reduce climate change is expected to cost much less than the damage otherwise inflicted by climate change on people, infrastructure and ecosystems.

"Acting on climate change has a good return on investment when one considers the damages avoided by acting," said the lead author of the Science paper, Professor Ove Hoegh-Guldberg from the ARC Centre for Excellence in coral reef studies at the University of Queensland in Australia, in a statement.

"The investment is even more compelling given the wealth of evidence that the impacts of climate change are happening faster and more extensively than projected, even just a few years ago. This makes the case for rapidly reducing greenhouse gas emissions even more compelling and urgent. We have underestimated the sensitivity of natural and human systems to climate change, and the speed at which these changes are happening," said Hoegh-Guldberg.

"If the global mitigation effort should fail, then of course, aspects of our agriculture become unsustainable," said Engelbrecht. "In the 2015 drought, Botswana lost 20% of its cattle and in 2016, it lost another 20%."

"I've always thought the first of these climate refugees will come from rural Botswana, but maybe the first refugees will be Capetonians, trying to look for water elsewhere. It is about the sustainability of the growth in our cities. This is being heavily compromised by climate change because of water scarcity," he pointed out.

"Climate change science tells us if we are going to fail in restricting global warming to 1.5°C to 2°C, I think we're going to say that the City of Cape Town can no longer grow sustainably because its water resource is compromised. There's really no space left to build further dams in the Berg River system."

"For Cape Town to grow sustainably in a low-mitigation climate change future, it needs an alternative water resource - either a huge investment in desalination or a huge water transport scheme. Both of these are expensive."

South Africa is already a water-scarce region, which is projected to become warmer and drier. "There are limits to climate change adaptation in SA ... The adaptation measures that need to be pursued have to be at a national and regional scale and cannot only be something that happens in a city."

One opportunity for African countries to adapt to climate change may be to collaborate more closely, for example by enhanced schemes to trade food, and transport water and energy between countries, he said.

Referring to the Science paper, Wits University professor Vishwas Satgar, the executive director of the Co-Operative and Alternative Policy Centre, said: "If you look at the continent, and if heating continues, there are hotspots and we are one of those. The geopolitics of what happens where is very serious for us ... I really think that South Africa, given the fact that it has the highest pollution levels on the continent, has a major responsibility to the continent. This is also a political challenge and I really don't know how we will solve it."

How warming will affect southern Africa:

Warming of 1.5ºC or less

- Reductions in water availability

- Increases in the number of hot nights and longer, more frequent heatwaves

- High risk of increased mortality from heatwaves

- High risks of under-nutrition in communities dependent on dryland agriculture and livestock

Warming of 1.5ºC or more

- Larger reductions in rainfall and water availability

- Further increases in the number of hot nights and longer and more frequent heatwaves

- Higher risk of under-nutrition in communities dependent on dryland agriculture and livestock

Warming of up to 3ºC

- Large reductions in rainfall and water availability

- Drastic increases in the number of hot nights, hot days and heatwave duration and frequency

- Very high risk of under-nutrition in communities dependent on dryland agriculture and livestock

Source: The Human Imperative of Stabilising Global Climate Change at 1.5°C

