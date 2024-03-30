Gauteng grade 11 pupil allegedly raped and murdered

Gender-based violence once again under the spotlight as the scourge continues unabated. Fears of gender-based violence shook the community following reports that a Grade 11 girl learner from Chipa-Tabane Secondary School was raped and murdered.

According to Steve Mabona, spokesperson for the Gauteng Department of Education (GDE), the learner attended extra classes on Friday and Saturday. "It has been reported that the learner left the house on Sunday around 18h00 and did not return. Her mother then filed a missing person's report with the police that same night. “Upon receiving information that the learner was last seen with her cousin, her family then went to the cousin’s house on Monday, to ascertain further details regarding her whereabouts.

“They then found the learner’s lifeless body in a room inside the cousin’s house. Police were contacted and arrived at the scene to commence with their investigations”. The learner was allegedly sexually assaulted before being strangled to death. “We are deeply devastated by the passing of our dear learner, especially through such gruesome circumstances. We solemnly sympathise with her beloved family, extending our most sincere condolences to them and the school community at large,” Mabona said.