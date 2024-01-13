Gauteng health department warns youth on dangerous hubbly-bubbly

“There is nothing cool about hubbly-bubbly. This devil’s product took away my only son last year. These are the words of a Soweto mother who said her 24-year-old son died an early death due to the dangers associated with hubbly bubbly, also known as hookah pipe. “I just can’t stand seeing young children engaged in this devilish behaviour. I just break down and cry whenever I see our children smoking hubbly bubbly. If it was not for the pipe, my son would not have died such an early death.

He was vomiting and complained of chest pains and being unable to breath. We took him to hospital only for him to die three days later,” she said. Cancer, lung damage, heart disease, TB, herpes, early death are some of the dangers of hubbly bubbly. The Cancer Association of South Africa (CANSA) hubbly bubbly is more dangerous than ordinary cigarettes and its addiction is as 36 times addictive than that of cigarettes.

“A hooker smoker takes about 100 puffs in a single 45-minute session, while a cigarette smoker takes about 10 puffs per cigarette. In other words, smoker hookah pipe can give you as much nicotine as smoking ten cigarettes. Of course, it’s the tar in tobacco smoke that causes cancer. The smoke produced in a typical hookah smoking session can contain about 36 times more tar, and about eight times more carbon monoxide, than the from a single cigarette,” says CANSA. This week, the SABC reported that hubbly bubbly known also as hookah has been described by health experts as South Africa’s newest “silent killer”. The broadcaster reported that a 30-year-old victim of this highly-addictive pipe spent two weeks in ICU as a result of a stroke linked to hookah pipe complications.

SABC News reported that this young man’s chest was heavily filled with blood and water arising from heavy inhalation of nicotine infested pipe. The much-loved hookah pipe has become a common feature in South African townships with a strong youth following. Young people standing in corners can be seen on a daily basis inhaling from the pipe. However, dangers associated with this pipe are far from the cool factor that this pipe is associated with. CANSA research, by students from UCT, found out that students who partake in the smoking of the water pipe believed that it is lighter and cheaper than cigarettes and its nicotine is less than that of cigarettes and its nicotine less than that of cigarettes.

However, evidence seems to suggest that is not the case. The Gauteng Department of Health says it is concerned about the dangers of hubbly bubbly which has the potential to cause cancer among its legions of youth smokers. Speaking to Independent Media, Gauteng Department of Health spokesperson, Motaletale Modiba said the department has noted that the hubbly bubbly is has become easily accessible to young people