Johannesburg - Gauteng police arrested 600 suspects wanted for various crimes including murder, hijacking, rape, assault and robberies, during an Operation O Kae Molao sting.

The operation took place on Wednesday night and during the early hours of Thursday morning at different locations around the province.

Police officers were accompanied by Gauteng’s provincial commissioner, Lieutenant General Elias Mawela, and head of department for Gauteng Community Safety, Yoliswa Makhasi.

Gauteng police said six minibus taxis had been impounded for having suspected stolen engines.

Gauteng police spokesperson, Captain Mavela Masondo, said some vehicles were caught with drugs and large volumes of dagga during the roadblocks.

He said in another arrest, police officers were offered a R10 000 bribe.

“A R10 000 bribe could not stop the police from arresting six suspects who were found in possession of an estimate of 80 kilograms of copper. Police stopped a suspicious Mitsubishi double cab bakkie and upon searching the vehicle, they found straps of copper hidden underneath the ‘recycled cans’,” he said.

Police said they fined three car dealerships R7500 for non-compliance with the Second Hand Goods Act after several cars’ computer boxes were found to be allegedly tampered with.

“Police continued with the raiding of second-hand goods dealerships with an intention of recovering illicit goods as well as stolen and hijacked vehicles.

“This raid once more yielded positive results as several vehicle computer boxes and cars that are tempered with were seized for further investigation. Three dealers were fined a total of R7500 for non-compliance with the Second Hand Goods Act,” said Masondo.

Masondo said in an operation to the south of Joburg, R10m worth of illegal gambling equipment and counterfeit goods were recovered.

Mawela has since urged the public to be careful when buying second hand goods, especially vehicles.

“If possible the buyers can avail the vehicle for inspection to the police before any transaction is made,” he said.

Saturday Star