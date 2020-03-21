Gauteng policing loses a dedicated servant

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

This week has proved to be no ordinary one. Of course, like any other week it had seven days and not all of them were troublesome. But there was one day that confronted me in a manner I found difficult to fathom. On Sunday, most South Africans were confronted with the stark reality that the coronavirus had gripped the country. President Cyril Ramaphosa declared the virus a national disaster. This declaration, sent ordinary folks into panic mode who frantically went shopping for groceries and cleaning items, leaving supermarket shelves empty. It is also on Sunday that the sad news about the demise of the Head of Provincial Secretariat for the Gauteng Department of Community Safety, Mr. Dumisani Ngema, befell us. The news arrived in the afternoon just after the department had completed a successful safety summit with the community of Hammanskraal to enhance community participation in crime prevention and promotion of safety.

Sundays are usually very peaceful but this is no ordinary Sunday.

And later the penny dropped. It’s the 15th of March – famously known as the ides of March. The one reminiscent of William Shakespeare’s intriguing writings on which the demise of the Roman statesman and military general, Julius Caesar, occurred. The day, that even today, some associate with misfortune and all sorts of unpredictable mishaps.

This day robbed the Gauteng Provincial Government and the country of a gentle giant. He had been in hospital for just a few days before he met his untimely death. Nothing could have prepared for it.

A substantial loss to policing and the community police fora in the province. But who was Dumisani Ngema? He was young and dynamic political activist who hailed from the East Rand in Katlehong. Revered by both politicians and his contemporaries for his sharp mind and critical thinking.

He firmly believed that solutions to the challenges facing the country are not insurmountable. He was unselfishly committed to police oversight in the province in line with the Department of Community Safety’s mandate of monitoring police conduct and overseeing the effectiveness and efficiency of the SAPS as per Section 206 (3) of the Constitution of South Africa (Act No. Of 1996).

He cut his political teeth at Katlehong Student Congress (KASCO) where he becamechief representative at Fumana High School in Katlehong and later became part of the provincial executive committee.

He went on to serve in various political structures such as the South Transvaal Youth Congress (STYCO), South African Student Congress (SASCO) and African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL).

Ngema was one of the long serving Chief Directors in the province who joined the Gauteng Department of Community Safety in 2006 as the Head of Communications.

He was renowned for his delicate leadership and always projected an image of being reasonable and immensely intelligent. MEC for Community Safety, Faith Mazibuko earlier this week recognised him a “as strategist and a visionary of note.”

He had just been appointed to act as the Head of Department (HOD). “The safety and security fraternity in the province will certainly miss his presence and inputs in our endeavour to ensure a safer environment for our communities. He was instrumental in ensuring that through the Gauteng Information on Police Performance System (GIPPS) and Quarterly Police Performance Review Session, this province began to see an improvement in the performance of the 40 priority stations that were under-performing,” she said.

Dumisani Ngema is no more. He left in his prime. He was only 46.

Ofentse Morwane is Director of Corporate Communications in the Gauteng Department of Community Safety and a social commentator.

The Saturday Star