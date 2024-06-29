Gauteng premier Lesufi ready to announce his executive, stalled by national GNU

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi stands ready to announce his new executive - amid myriad uncertainties surrounding the composition of the Government of National Unity (GNU). Lesufi is the only premier that has not made his executive public since last month’s elections, saying he was waiting for the national leadership of the NGU.

The NGU, composed of the ANC, DA and the IFP, seems to have been on the brink of collapse after President Cyril Ramaphosa penned a letter to the DA that the party might walk away from the arrangement. This after DA leader John Steenhuisen wrote a widely reported letter to the president demanding positions from Ramaphosa. Both letters, which were widely circulated on Thursday, confirmed that a great deal of jostling for Cabinet posts among the two parties had kept the country without a government.

The Saturday Star believes that the DA asked for a meeting with the ANC on Friday afternoon to iron out their differences to see to it that the GNU does not collapse, leaving Lesufi without a government two weeks since he was re-elected premier. Lesufi said his meetings with various parties of the fledgling GNU had been completed but waiting for his bosses to give him the green light, despite DA provincial chairperson Solly Msimanga confirming that the organisations couldn't reach common ground. On Sunday last week, Lesufi postponed his executive selection announcement after he reportedly had included only ANC officials.

Speaking on the electrification project in Kromdraai, Mogale City, in North West on Thursday, Lesufi told the media that the only reason he had not announced his executive was the stall nationally. “We had a good discussion with other political parties we have been talking to. We have made a decision … and I’m ready to announce the executive … all that’s left is for the national leadership to let us know as to when we can do it,” Lesufi said. He added: “We already have completed all the consultation and the negotiations. We just have to wait for the national discussions establishing the government of unity and the political leadership of the ANC have requested us to wait for that process.”

Lesufi earlier this week week disputed reports that Ramaphosa had instructed him to include members of the DA in his executive. Meanwhile, Lesufi has been under fire over allegations from Msimanga that he abandoned about 90 000 Nasi iSpani mass recruitment programme recruits. Lesufi said: “We wish to allay all Nasi iSpani beneficiaries’ fears that this groundbreaking initiative is still very much intact. We remain resolute in our endeavour to address the challenge of unemployment in our province.”