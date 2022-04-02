Gauteng twin sisters on a quest to find a man who will marry both of them in new dating reality show

Johannesburg - For 31 years, Gauteng twin sisters Olwethu and Owami Siko have grown so accustomed to sharing everything in their lives that they even married the same man. The Vosloorus siblings also have daughters fathered by their ex-husband who are born just two months apart.

Story continues below Advertisment

While they are both divorced from the husband to whom they were married for nine years, they are now on a quest to find another man who will marry the two of them. Their journey to find a husband will play out for the nation to see as the Siko twins will headline their new dating reality show Twice as Bold, which premieres on Mzansi Magic next week. During Twice as Bold, television cameras will follow the twins as they navigate life and love.

The 13-part series will ultimately answer the central question of the show which is, “Will any man put a ring on both their fingers, or will the sisters have to accept what everyone is telling them – that it’s time to live separate lives?” Over the season, the show will also follow the sisters as they navigate a tricky relationship with their birth mother and spiritual mother – all this while also navigating the dating scene with the end goal to find a husband who will marry them both. “We have such a unique bond that we want to share it with the whole of South Africa to see,” the siblings told The Saturday Star this week.

Story continues below Advertisment

The Siko’s insist that their marriage and then divorce, as well as their motherhood journey, has reinforced the bond they share as twins. And it is for this reason, that they once again want to find a man who will marry the two of them. “We were raised by our gogo and we would cry to share everything, even from a young age,” the sisters said.

Story continues below Advertisment

But their insistence to share has been met with widespread criticism from their family who have continuously encouraged them to to start living their lives as individuals, rather than as a unit. The sisters also admitted that their loved ones are even more sceptical about their desire to find just one man for the pair of them once again but they believe that they already share a spirit and that marrying the same man is fitting for the nature of their relationship. “We have one soul which controls both of us and a lot of people are curious and ask us about how the relationship works, how all three of us share a bed but honestly it is something that makes us happy and we are more than comfortable living this way,” the Siko’s said.

Story continues below Advertisment

The twins also believe that those who watch Twice as Bold will criticise the way they choose to live their lives, but this will also not stop them from sharing everything, even a husband. “We are going to get criticism, because it’s not what twins normally do, but a lot of people will be able to relate because we are twice as bold,” they explained. “For us, living this way is a calling and even though shooting the show has been emotionally draining, we want people to see how we are and how we live before they make any judgements.”

The sisters also described the reality show as an educational drama show as they hope to alter the narratives that surround them. Director of Local Entertainment Channels at M-Net, Shirley Adonisi believes that Twice as Bold will be a hit as it is completely different from the content that is already out there, but still remains true to certain elements that viewers have become accustomed to. “Shows centred around family trials and tribulations never get old and are always fascinating to observe – more so when the blood ties are as unique and as deep as the ones in Twice as Bold,” Adonisi said.