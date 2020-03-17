Generators v Covid-19: What people in SA and the US are buying online

American retailers might be cashing in on Covid-19, but what South Africans seem to looking for most of all online are generators. In South Africa, you might not easily be able to buy face masks, the shelves of hand sanitisers in mass pharmacy outlets and supermarket chains might be bare, but online the key items seem to be a step counter or a smart watch and a generator to get you through stage 2 or 4 load shedding - or if you live in parts of Cape Town this week, what seems to be stage 10 with no hint of reconnection. It’s a far different story in the US, where the Washington Post did a snap survey on Craigslist, the massive online classified advertisements section. There the digital findings mirrored the lived reality on the streets: a run on face masks, hand sanitisers and toilet paper. There’s a new retail opportunism too - adding in coronavirus to a bizarre range of products to make them more desirable from a house being a “Defense against coronavirus” because of its proximity to ocean and fresh sea breezes; to ginseng-infused vodka, a “Coronavirus stay at home drink”; and, even a “Babysitter Gas Mask Hood for Infants”, as the title suggests a Hazmat suit for toddlers - guaranteed for six hours’ “Resistance to Liquid Mustard Penetration”. Here at home, Loot.co.za has generators as its main offer, followed by a fitness band, fridges and freezers, fitted kitchens and then Jay Shetty’s Think Like a Monk “to train your mind for peace and prosperity” presumably when the generators can’t power your new kitchen appliances, but you can’t be bothered to go for a run either.

Takealot.com has booze on special, clothing and footwear, data and a Friday the 13th sale, which takes you to another screen with DStv decoders, camera lenses, computer bits and bobs, the ubiquitous gas cookers and a two-hander from self-help author Mark Manson: The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck and what would appear to be the sequel Every Thing Is F*cked, presumably as compensation if you can’t take the lessons of the first tome to heart.

There’s everything from cooking to gaming and load shedding, but no specials or special tag for the coronavirus or Covid-19.

Bid or Buy is slightly better with a special on surface cleaners with some hand cleaner thrown in, before reverting to South African type with specials on MacBooks, make-up - and generators.

There’s plenty of news about the virus; a rising increase in infection rates and just general awareness made the top box of IOL, News24 and Times Live and dominated M&G Online, but as for shopping on local sites, nothing.

Type corona into Google and you will be redirected onto Amazon, where you can pick up anything from a hand cream for scabs and rashes on horses, a cooler chest for beer of the same name or a case of it and a contagion themed thrillers and dramas on DVD.

Type in coronavirus and you can have your pick of handbooks to get you through the worst of your flu-like symptoms as you while away the hours of your self-isolation, while Covid-19 will get you another raft of books about the genesis of the pandemic, how to deal with it and even a button badge for $3.59 (R59), looking like a ghost busters’ fanzone, except emblazoned with the slogan STOP COVID 19.

Thus far no one is selling either the perfect Karoo quarantine zone or the latest Covid-19 Virodene scam.

