Get ready to shift up a gear for the launch of ‘Fast X’ with E! Africa and Studio Universal

Johannesburg - If you are a die-hard fan of the Fast & Furious movies, this one’s for you. NBC Universal announced new programming and stunts on E! Africa (DStv channel 124) and Studio Universal (DStv channel 112) to celebrate the much-anticipated launch of “Fast X”, the latest instalment in the popular Fast & Furious film franchise. E! Entertainment gives viewers an exclusive look at the newest addition to the Fast & Furious series with a brand-new 60-minute special, “Fast & Furious Greatest Moments: Refuelled”. Fans can enjoy a “Fast X” preview and a top 20 countdown of the best moments from the franchise. “Fast & Furious Greatest Moments: Refuelled” airs on Friday, May 19 at 9pm CAT on E! Africa (DStv channel 124), available to stream immediately after on Universal+.

Fast fans can also catch a different Fast & Furious film every night of the week at 9.30 CAT on Studio Universal (DStv channel 112) and “Fast X” will be in cinemas from Friday, May 19. “The Fast and the Furious” is the blockbuster hit that electrified summer audiences and raised the bar for action films. Paul Walker stars as an undercover cop who infiltrates an illegal street-racing gang led by the charismatic Vin Diesel. High-octane action and captivating car races fill this dazzling thrill-ride. “2 Fast 2 Furious” – Paul Walker returns to the world of high-octane street racing, this time transporting a shipment of “dirty” money for a shady businessman (Cole Hauser). Rap superstars Ludacris, Tyrese, and Fabolous co-star, along with sizzling newcomer Eva Mendes. Academy Award-nominated director John Singleton takes over helming duties, with Neal Moritz producing. “2 Fast 2 Furious” features never-before-seen vehicles and amazing car stunts.

“Fast & Furious” – Vin Diesel and Paul Walker team up again for the ultimate chapter of the franchise built on speed. Heading back to the streets where it all began, they rejoin Michelle Rodriguez and Jordana Brewster to blast muscle, tuner and exotic cars across Los Angeles and floor through the Mexican desert in this high-octane action-thriller. “Fast Five” – Vin Diesel and Paul Walker lead a reunion of returning all-stars from every chapter of the explosive franchise built on speed. In this instalment, additional returning favourites Jordana Brewster, Chris Ludacris Bridges, and Tyrese Gibson assemble for a high-stakes race that places an unlikely alliance of cops and racers in from Rio de Janeiro. In Brazil they must defeat a corrupt businessman who wants them all dead. Dwayne Johnson joins the cast as the dogged federal agent whose strike team tears through South America in hot pursuit, but soon has a difficult time determining the good men from the bad. “Fast & Furious 6” – Vin Diesel, Paul Walker and Dwayne Johnson lead the returning cast of all-stars as the blockbuster franchise built on speed races to its next continent for the most high-stakes adventure yet! Hobbs (Johnson) has been tracking an organisation of lethally skilled mercenary drivers across 12 countries. The only way to stop the criminal outfit is to outmatch them at street level, so Hobbs asks Dom to assemble his elite team in London. Hold on tight! “Fast & Furious 6” takes the narrative, stunts and action to even greater heights.