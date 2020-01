Getting to know Miss SA Sasha-Lee Olivier: 'I love vintage video games'









Sasha-Lee Olivier, 26, was unveiled as the new Miss South Africa last week after title holder Zozibini Tunzi won the Miss Universe last month. She became popular as a “plus-size” contestant. What’s the worst date you’ve had? I’ve never had a bad dating experience. The most embarrassing thing that’s happened to me in that situation is when I wore a jersey inside out and back to front and my date never said a word. What has captured your attention on social media this week? The incident at Parktown Boys’. It’s imperative that in any situation where our kids are at school,they are kept safe.

What is your go-to food when you need cheering up?

Definitely pizza. Anything full of cheese.

You are on a dating site. What three things do your dates need to know?

I love art. I actually really love pizza. I love vintage video games.

Miss South Africa, Sasha-Lee Olivier in an African print dress by Eli Gold from Masa Mara poses with a horse during the Horses’ Spa Day at Sunrise Beach in Muizenberg in preparation of horses running in the Sun Met - Africa’s Richest Race Day. Picture: Ian Landsberg/ African News Agency (ANA)

If you could change anything about yourself, what would it be and why ?

I wouldn’t change anything. I’ve grown to be very comfortable with who I am and confident with who I am as a person.

What is one thing that people don’t know about Sasha-Lee Olivier?

I really like vintage video games.

What was your most embarrassing moment in high school ?

I never had one in high school. I did have one in primary school. We went to a fire station and I got locked in one of the bathrooms. It was very embarrassing. I didn’t really know what to do and I was really short and couldn’t reach the top of the door, so I ended up sitting there for a while.

If someone asked to be your apprentice, what would you teach them?

To leverage whatever they know and to create opportunities for themselves. It’s a good thing to learn from others, but it’s even better when you get to a place where you understand your strengths and can capitalise on that.

Saturday Star