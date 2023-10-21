Gift of Givers mobilises resources to support hospitals in Gaza grappling with medical supply shortages

Johannesburg - In a bid to assist the struggling Palestinians, humanitarian organisation, the Gift of the Givers has mobilised its resources to support local hospitals in Gaza grappling with a critical shortage of medical supplies. Through the launch of their own crowdfunding campaign on BackaBuddy, and with the invaluable assistance of two dedicated volunteers, Ruqaiyah Peer, a 24-year-old optometrist from East London, and Aaliya Kader, a 10-year-old girl from Johannesburg, the Gift of the Givers had successfully amassed over R250,000 on BackaBuddy account, to deliver essential aid to those in dire need in Gaza.

Peer passionately underscored the urgency of the situation, stating, “Our fellow Palestinian brothers and sisters are in dire need of emergency shelter, sustenance, and medical provisions. Collaborating with the Gift of the Givers, we can make a significant impact in assisting them.” He said the ongoing violence had strained healthcare facilities to their limits, saying Gift of the Givers had taken a multi-pronged approach, including procuring medical supplies, medicines, and wheelchairs for injured individuals. Additionally, they were funding the purchase of fuel for ambulances, which had been deliberately targeted in the conflict.